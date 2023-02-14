Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

These two TSX stocks are the perfect buy for those who can invest a little at a time, year after year, and reach $1 million by 2043!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best ways to create income. But if you want to reach $1 million in 20 years, those investments need to be solid ones. TSX stocks that have decades of growth behind them, and even more in the future, are your safest bet. So today, I’m going to look at two blue-chip TSX stocks that will give you a legit shot at becoming a millionaire over 20 years.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) has decades of growth behind it, and remains the largest of the telecommunications companies by market capitalization. But just because it’s been around a long time doesn’t mean it’s old news. In fact, BCE stock has been touted as providing the fastest internet speeds. And that certainly means something during its 5G rollout.

BCE stock also has a stellar dividend among TSX stocks. That dividend is currently at 6.32% as of writing. Further, shares are up 131% in the last decade alone. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.75%, with the dividend at a CAGR of 5.18% during that time.

Brookfield Renewable

Another strong option is Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN), which has the benefit of being in the renewable energy sector. This is not only one of the TSX stocks that’s seen growth in the last few decades, but with diversified investments in assets around the world, it has even more coming its way.

BEP stock also has a strong dividend yield at 4.88% as of writing. That dividend has risen at a CAGR of 9.33% in the last decade. Further, it has grown 285% in the last decade alone, for a CAGR of 14.5%. And that’s very likely to occur again as the world shifts to renewable energy.

Make $1 million

So, you’ll invest in these TSX stocks over the next 20 years. You’ll reinvest dividends, and continue adding to your contribution at $3,000 per stock year after year. So you’ll need to create $500,000 in each stock in 20 years.

First, let’s look at BCE stock in which you’ll need to invest in 365 shares for a total cost of $22,265 with annual $3,000 contributions.

Shares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueYear-End Shares OwnedYear-End Stock PriceNew Balance
365.00C$3.59C$1,310.55C$23,590.18430.46C$66.29C$28,537.09
430.46C$3.78C$1,625.66C$30,197.81495.11C$72.09C$35,694.80
495.11C$3.97C$1,966.65C$37,702.46558.98C$78.40C$43,825.76
558.98C$4.18C$2,335.37C$46,208.22622.11C$85.26C$53,042.97
622.11C$4.39C$2,733.75C$55,830.01684.52C$92.72C$63,471.27
684.52C$4.62C$3,163.82C$66,694.72746.24C$100.84C$75,248.46
746.24C$4.86C$3,627.74C$78,942.32807.28C$109.66C$88,526.56
807.28C$5.11C$4,127.78C$92,727.07867.66C$119.26C$103,473.14
867.66C$5.38C$4,666.32C$108,218.97927.38C$129.69C$120,272.87
927.38C$5.66C$5,245.88C$125,605.17986.46C$141.04C$139,129.05
986.46C$5.95C$5,869.11C$145,091.661,044.90C$153.38C$160,265.45
1,044.90C$6.26C$6,538.80C$166,904.971,102.69C$166.80C$183,928.20
1,102.69C$6.58C$7,257.89C$191,294.201,159.83C$181.40C$210,387.92
1,159.83C$6.92C$8,029.47C$218,533.041,216.33C$197.27C$239,941.98
1,216.33C$7.28C$8,856.79C$248,922.121,272.17C$214.53C$272,917.04
1,272.17C$7.66C$9,743.26C$282,791.521,327.36C$233.30C$309,671.76
1,327.36C$8.06C$10,692.50C$320,503.511,381.88C$253.71C$350,599.79
1,381.88C$8.47C$11,708.28C$362,455.521,435.72C$275.91C$396,133.00
1,435.72C$8.91C$12,794.59C$409,083.401,488.88C$300.06C$446,745.03
1,488.88C$9.37C$13,955.62C$460,864.991,541.34C$326.31C$502,955.18

Finally, here’s the tally for the Brookfield stock, of which you’ll need 145 shares costing just $5,401.25 with annual $3,000 contributions.

Shares OwnedAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueYear-End Shares OwnedYear-End Stock PriceNew Balance
145.00C$1.66C$241.10C$5,638.63219.85C$42.86C$9,423.30
219.85C$1.82C$399.68C$9,768.46288.05C$49.06C$14,130.13
288.05C$1.99C$572.50C$14,624.20350.28C$56.14C$19,666.00
350.28C$2.17C$761.15C$20,322.43407.19C$64.26C$26,164.17
407.19C$2.38C$967.35C$26,997.89459.32C$73.54C$33,778.61
459.32C$2.60C$1,193.01C$34,806.17507.17C$84.17C$42,687.18
507.17C$2.84C$1,440.20C$43,926.93551.18C$96.33C$53,095.22
551.18C$3.10C$1,711.21C$54,567.43591.74C$110.25C$65,239.69
591.74C$3.39C$2,008.55C$66,966.77629.21C$126.18C$79,393.90
629.21C$3.71C$2,334.97C$81,400.63663.88C$144.41C$95,873.05
663.88C$4.06C$2,693.49C$98,186.74696.02C$165.28C$115,040.40
696.02C$4.44C$3,087.40C$117,691.22725.9C$189.17C$137,314.55
725.90C$4.85C$3,520.32C$140,335.72753.71C$216.50C$163,177.67
753.71C$5.30C$3,996.22C$166,605.78779.65C$247.78C$193,184.95
779.65C$5.80C$4,519.45C$197,060.32803.9C$283.59C$227,975.55
803.90C$6.34C$5,094.77C$232,342.53826.59C$324.57C$268,285.00
826.59C$6.93C$5,727.38C$273,192.38847.88C$371.47C$314,959.57
847.88C$7.58C$6,423.00C$320,461.01867.88C$425.14C$368,972.67
867.88C$8.28C$7,187.88C$375,127.15886.69C$486.58C$431,443.70
886.69C$9.05C$8,028.87C$438,316.02904.42C$556.89C$503,659.63

In total, you’ll have $1.06 million in 20 years!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs Rogers Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's telecoms are great long-term investments offering growth and juicy dividends. But which telecom is best? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top TSX dividend stocks worth buying in this market.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Farming Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors looking to diversify and seeking inflation protection in 2023 can consider buying three top farming stocks.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Earn $273/Month With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks TFSA investors can buy now to earn $273 in passive income…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Worried About the Stock Market? These 3 Cheap Stocks Have Things All Buttoned Up

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, healthy dividend yields, and cheaper valuations, these three stocks look like a steal in this…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks offer attractive dividends, long-term growth potential, and return cash to investors every single month.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Why Fairfax Stock Surged 84% in The 2022 Bear Market?

| Puja Tayal

Fairfax Financial Holdings stock outperformed the market in 2022. What caused this 84% rally? Is now a good time to…

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

Why Magna International Stock Is Worth the Risk

| Kay Ng

Buying low and selling high isn’t so simple in investing. Here’s an example with Magna International (TSX:MG) stock.

Read more »