Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

The best kinds of dividend stocks are those that can consistently and sustainably grow their dividends.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

The best kinds of dividend stocks are those that can consistently and sustainably grow their dividends. Generally, a dividend that consistently grows says a few important things about an investment.

Stocks that regularly growth their dividends can signal a smart investment

Firstly, the company needs to have a predictable business model to be able to steadily increase its dividends to shareholders. Often, this means contracted, regulated, or essential demand for its services.

Secondly, it has to be growing its earnings and cash flow per share to afford to raise its dividend. It needs some long-term trends or tailwinds to support its growth.

Thirdly, a growing dividend signals that management is trying to maintain an efficient capital structure. A company with a growing dividend means it needs to be prudent about how it invests.

Lastly, a company that pays a growing dividend must have a strong balance sheet that can both fund growth and fund its dividend. There are always exceptions to this, but seeking these four criteria is a good way to ensure a sustainable a stock has a growing and sustainable dividend.

Two high-quality Canadian stocks to consider owning for decades of passive-income growth are TELUS (TSX:T) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

TELUS stock: 13 years of solid dividend growth (and more to come)

At first glimpse, TELUS appears as a boring telecommunications stock. Frankly, it is that. With a market cap of $39 billion, it is the second-largest provider of cellular and internet services in Canada. However, TELUS has been looking to become much more than a telecom business over the past several years.

It has differentiated itself by building digital services in a broad array of essential areas. This includes virtual healthcare solutions, agriculture and food technologies, and IT, artificial intelligence, and customer experience services.

While these are a smaller portion of TELUS’s revenues today, they are each growing by a significantly faster rate than the telecom business. This means they could eventually be substantial earnings contributors in the future.

This dividend stock is nearing the end of a large capital-spending cycle, and it expects to yield a lot of spare cash in the coming few years. While it yields a 5.15% dividend today, it has a 13-year history of growing its dividend by around 6-7% a year. Management believe that its dividend could grow annually by 7-10% over the next few years.

CNQ stock: Two decades of double-digit passive-income growth

Given the cyclical nature of the energy sector, it has not always been the greatest sector to earn consistently growing dividends. However, one top stock is an exception. Canadian Natural Resources has a 23-year history of growing its dividend by a +20% annual compounded rate.

The company has built out and acquired an impressive set of energy production assets. Its assets have low decline rates, decades-long reserves, and incredibly efficient (and low-cost) operations. All this means that it can create growing streams of cash flows, even though oil prices have fluctuated over the years.

CNQ stock earns a 4.2% dividend yield right now. Last year, it raised its dividend twice and paid a special $1.50-per-share dividend. It is rapidly paying down debt and buying back stock. Given that oil remains around US$80 per barrel, one can suspect 2023 (and likely years ahead) will be another great year for dividend growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in February 2023

| Robin Brown

Looking for big blue-chip Canadian stocks that pay reliable dividends? These two stocks are a good buy for passive income…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2,258 Shares of These 2 Stocks Can Give You $3,648/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Counting your stocks? Want to make more than the difference between the buy and sell price? Here’s a way to…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better RRSP Buy: Suncor Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and TD still look cheap today. Is one a better pick for a self-directed RRSP?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Beat Estimates: Is SU Stock a Buy Now?

| Vineet Kulkarni

SU stock has returned 25% in the last 12 months, which is in line with TSX energy stocks.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends: Are They Buys Today?

| Kay Ng

Dividend hikes don't necessarily mean dividend stocks are good buys. Also check the dividend safety and stock valuation.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some solid Canadian dividend stocks for your long-term portfolio? Here are three options to buy today and hold…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Stocks for Passive Income: How to Earn $276 Per Month Tax Free

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these top Canadian dividend stocks now to earn $276 a month or $3,312 a year in tax-free…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Should You Invest in February 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now a great time to jump into Telus stock, or is it better to be patient during this rather…

Read more »