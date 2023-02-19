Home » Investing » 2 Superb TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

2 Superb TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Investors seeking passive income can still find top TSX dividend stocks trading at cheap prices.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other investors seeking steady and growing passive income are searching for top dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios. The market correction that occurred over the past year is providing an opportunity to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) generated solid full-year 2022 results and recently increased the dividend by 5.2% for 2023. This is the 15th consecutive annual dividend hike of at least 5%. That’s the kind of reliability investors want to see from their income stocks.

BCE’s market capitalization of $55 billion and a strong balance sheet gives management the flexibility to make the billions of dollars of investments needed each year to upgrade the communications networks and protect BCE’s competitive advantage.

The company spent about $5 billion in 2022 on capital projects that included an expansion of the 5G network and the continued installation of direct fibre connections to the premises of commercial and residential customers. These initiatives should set BCE up for new revenue opportunities in the coming years while giving customers the broadband they need, as data consumption grows.

BCE’s media business might see revenue come under pressure if the economy goes through a recession. At the same time, high interest rates will drive up expenses on variable-rate debt payments. This could put a pinch on profits in 2023.

However, BCE’s core mobile and internet subscription operations should be solid performers this year. People and businesses need to communicate and have access to the internet regardless of the state of the economy. As such, BCE stock should be good to buy if you are concerned about an economic downturn.

BCE trades for close to $61 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $73 at the peak last year. Investors can take advantage of the pullback to buy BCE at a nice discount and pick up a 6.3% dividend yield.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) trades for close to $55 per share. It was as high as $65 at one point in 2022. The drop appears overdone, considering the company delivered solid results in 2022 and gets 99% of its revenue from regulated assets.

Fortis reported a 7% increase in per-share adjusted net earnings for 2022 compared to the previous year. The company owns and operates power-generation facilities, electricity transmission networks, and natural gas distribution utilities in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

The board raised the dividend in each of the past 49 years and intends to boost the payout by 4-6% annually through at least 2027, supported by the current $22.3 billion capital program.

Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 4% dividend yield and look forward to decent payout growth in the coming years.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks to buy for passive income

BCE and Fortis pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks appear cheap right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Can’t Come Soon Enough? 3 Stocks to Help You Reach Your Savings Goal

| Adam Othman

A financially sound and well-funded retirement requires you to save more, invest more, and adjust your portfolio, according to market…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,776 in Passive Income? Invest $27K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This top TSX dividend stock could help you earn reliable passive income for decades.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 11,628 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Fiera Capital offers shareholders a dividend yield of 9.3%. But does this juicy payout also warrant an investment in 2023?

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Passive-Investing Ideas for a Comfortable Retirement

| Kay Ng

Save regularly in your RRSP for passive investing for a comfortable retirement. How do these dividend stocks sound?

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Invest $1,500 Each Month in This Dividend Stock to Actually Create a $1 Million Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

If you invest with perseverance and use the power of compounding, you can create a $1 million portfolio with dividend…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in February 2023

| Robin Brown

Looking for big blue-chip Canadian stocks that pay reliable dividends? These two stocks are a good buy for passive income…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2,258 Shares of These 2 Stocks Can Give You $3,648/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Counting your stocks? Want to make more than the difference between the buy and sell price? Here’s a way to…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

| Robin Brown

The best kinds of dividend stocks are those that can consistently and sustainably grow their dividends.

Read more »