Home » Investing » 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 30-60% That Could Rally in the Next Bull Market

2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 30-60% That Could Rally in the Next Bull Market

Is it time to buy growth stocks? The worst of the interest rate hike and inflation is over, and now it’s time to prepare for the bull run.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market was pretty volatile last year, as the supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and decade-high inflation stressed financial markets. Interest rates hurt growth stocks, as high-interest rates reduce the present value of cash. While all tech stocks fell, we will talk about two stocks with phenomenal growth potential in the next bull market. These stocks have the potential to grow when consumer demand revives and people have more money to spend. 

Two phenomenal growth stocks down 30-60% in a year 

The U.S. Fed increased interest rates to curb inflation. It started hiking the interest rate in March 2022, growing it by 4.25% in 11 months. When interest rates rise, it becomes expensive to borrow money. Investing in fixed deposits and bonds becomes attractive. When investors are getting more than a 4% return with the least risk, they tend to move in that direction. Moreover, companies feel the pinch of rising expenses due to inflation and growing interest expenses from the higher interest rate. 

Interest rate hikes takes six months to a year to start impacting inflation. Until that time, growth stocks feel the pressure. Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stocks have fallen 30-60% in the last 12 months, as more investors withdrew money. 

Hive stock is down 62.5% 

As a blockchain company, Hive primarily earns money by mining Bitcoin and Ethereum and validating transactions. It has graphic processing unit (GPU) data centres that use green energy to do high-performance computing tasks. Crypto mining through proof-of-work was compute-intensive and helped Hive mine several BTC and ETH and store them in inventory. Hence, its stock price moves in sync with BTC and ETH prices. 

The year 2022 came as a big blow for Hive, as the stock fell 62% in a year. First came the crypto bubble burst, as rising interest rates pulled out the excess money from the fiscal stimulus that had inflated crypto prices. Then came the Ethereum merge in September 2022, which took away Ethereum mining from Hive. 

But Hive has risen slightly in 2023, surging 116% year to date. The company shifted the GPUs dedicated to ETH mining to BTC and boosted its Bitcoin mining hash rate by 700%. Unlike crypto exchanges, Hive’s profit doesn’t depend on investors cashing out their crypto coins. It uses the HODLing (hold on for dear life) strategy.

Hence, when the market bull awakens and boosts BTC prices, it could also take Hive stock up. The stock has slipped almost 18% this month. You could buy a small number of Hive shares through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and book a five- to seven-fold capital gain in the next crypto mania event. 

BlackBerry stock is down 31.6% 

Another mid-cap tech stock that took a beating is BlackBerry, which offers cybersecurity, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. In 2022, BlackBerry’s revenue fell, as companies delayed cybersecurity purchases due to a weak business environment. Moreover, supply issues in the automotive sector, its core vertical for QNX software, delayed automotive production. However, the company continued to secure new design wins that helped it earn design revenue. 

But BlackBerry stock can jump more than 50% once this bearishness subsides and automotive production revives. It has $560 million in unrealized royalty revenue (three times its annual IoT revenue) from car production. It expects to close several pending cybersecurity deals and renewals in the second half. And the ace card is the sale of its licensing business. 

Several acquisitions are falling through due to tight money supply. But BlackBerry’s management hinted in the last earnings call that it secured two buyers with funding. A deal could inject another $600 million into BlackBerry’s $505 million cash reserves. A bull market could clear BlackBerry’s roadblocks, making the stock a buy while it trades 34% below its average bull market price of $8.5.

Bottom line

The above two growth stocks are volatile. It means your investment could fall in the near term after you buy these stocks. But they have a legit shot at doubling your money in a bull market. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Can This Recent Gainer Keep Climbing the Stock Charts?

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a stock to buy today? Consider Shopify stock. Here’s what I think about it!

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Tech Stocks

3 Misunderstood Tech Stocks That Could Surprise Everyone

| Adam Othman

Many new tech stocks are not well-understood, and if there is not enough performance data to draw conclusions from, they…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Sold Off Last Week

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) sold off heavily last week. A bad earnings release may have been the culprit.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Trading for Way Less Than Their Recent Highs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices, solid financials, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks such as Roku and Nuvei can help long-term investors generate outsized gains in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

Tucows Stock Trades Near its 6-Year Low: Is it a Buy?  

| Puja Tayal

Tucows stock fell 63% in the tech stock sell-off and has failed to show any recovery. Is this domain and…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Is Converge Stock a Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A relatively new tech stock could soar higher with the pause in rate hikes, although a resumption of the cycle…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Up by 25%: Is Shopify Stock Finally a Buy in 2023?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The strong rebound in the TSX’s top tech stock remains uncertain. Investors will have to wait before it delivers stellar…

Read more »