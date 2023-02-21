Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 21

A minor recovery in oil and base metals prices could lift commodity-linked TSX stocks at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to slide Friday, as investors braced for high market volatility amid the growing possibility that the Federal Reserve could further hike interest rates in the near term. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 91 points, or 0.4%, for the session to settle at 20,515. With this, the market benchmark fell for the second consecutive week and now trades with 5.8% year-to-date gains.

While key stock market sectors like healthcare, utilities, and consumer cyclicals showcased strength, big losses in energy and metal mining stocks pressured the broader market, as commodity prices across the board weakened.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) dived 8.4% on February 17 to $21.20 per share after it posted larger-than-expected losses for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the December quarter, the Canadian flag carrier’s total revenue rose 71% year over year to $4.7 billion amid strengthening air travel demand and improved yield.

With this, Air Canada reported an adjusted quarterly net loss of $0.61 per share. While its bottom-line figure showcased improvement over its adjusted net loss of $1.26 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 but was significantly wider than analysts’ expectation of a $0.21-per-share loss, as inflationary pressures and higher fuel costs kept affecting its business. On a year-to-date basis, AC stock now trades with 9.3% gains.

Lithium Americas, Agnico Eagle Mines, and NuVista Energy were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they plunged by at least 6% each.

On the positive side, Fairfax Financial, Bausch Health, Dundee Precious Metals, and Bombardier were the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 3.4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Air Canada, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Enbridge were the most active stocks for the day.

TSX today

Early Tuesday morning, commodity prices, except precious metals, were largely trading on a bullish note, which could help the resource-heavy TSX index rise at the open today. Besides the U.S. existing home sales data, Canadian investors may want to watch the domestic inflation and retail sales numbers this morning closely.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed companies like Sandstorm Gold, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Equinox Gold, Gibson Energy, GFL Environmental, and Teck Resources are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on February 21.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, and Sandstorm Gold. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Automated vehicles
Stocks for Beginners

Magna Stock: How High Could It Go in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Magna International could grow in 2023 as the electric vehicle market recovers. Could MG stock hit new highs?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The next decade could be absolutely insane for these three top stocks that offer growth in both the near and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $320,000 in 30 Years

| Tony Dong

Investing in the stock market and holding patiently over the long term is the key to success.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

New to Stocks? 5 Easy Tricks to Give You a Leg Up

| Kay Ng

New stock investors from all walks of life can improve their returns from applying some, if not all, of these…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

If you have a long investment horizon, don't waste your TFSA on high-interest savings plans. Generate long-term wealth with these…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

Top EV Stocks to Consider in February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy right now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Incredible Bargain or Deceptive Trap?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Shopify has quickly shifted from a market darling to something else. Is it a safe buy or risqué bet?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today if I Were Starting Over

| Tony Dong

I would absolutely put my entire TFSA in this single ETF if I had to start over.

Read more »