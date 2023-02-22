Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023

TFSA Investors: 1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023

If you’re one of the TFSA investors seeking long-term opportunities right now, renewable energy tech is great! But here’s one to avoid, and one to invest in.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Nickel ore is mined from the ground.

Source: Getty Images

The future looks clean and green, at least in terms of investing. While not every company may be in support of the energy transition to renewable products, many massive companies, governments, and institutions certainly are. And that means there are massive opportunities for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors.

However, not every renewable product out there is a winner. That’s why TFSA investors need to be careful, and it’s why today I’m going to go over one strong stock to buy in 2023, and one to avoid.

Avoid: uranium

Hear me out. Uranium products are a strong choice for the next decade – there’s no denying that. The world needs renewable, clean power right now. Uranium provides this by powering reactors around the world, but even more are being built! In fact, about 20% of the United States of America is already powered by nuclear power.

Yet, there is a fly in the ointment here. That fly is the uranium itself. Uranium is already being driven up in price because it’s pretty difficult to find. And mining for it is creating even more environmental problems, but that’s for another story.

The main focus for TFSA investors here is that if you’re wanting to invest in clean energy that lasts, you need to invest in renewable energy. If not, we’re facing the same problem in the future that we are right now. Uranium is a finite resource that will have to be continually mined if we hope to use it. And already companies are worried that they’ll run out of uranium reserves fairly quickly.

With all this in mind, I would avoid Cameco (TSX:CCO) if you’re looking for a stock to set and forget. Cameco stock is the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer. It’s certainly going to do well in the next few years. And if you have a price that you’re willing to wait for and then sell at, sure it could be great. But if you want a company to set and forget for decades, I’d avoid this for sure.

Buy: lithium

Then, there’s lithium products. Now, it is absolutely true that lithium must also be mined. This is definitely an issue that TFSA investors should be aware of. However, lithium can also be recycled! You know that box in your office where you’re supposed to dump lithium batteries? Use it! Because lithium can be used again and again, supporting your investment into the product.

Speaking of batteries, this is another reason you want to get into lithium. Uranium powers just one type of power. Yet, lithium powers practically every kind of power. The batteries from phones to solar panels need the product, so no matter what type of renewable energy we have in the future, you can be sure lithium will have a hand in it.

With this in mind, I would seriously consider Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) as a strong long-term investment. The company is coming off a win in courts to mine its Thacker Pass location in Nevada. It continues to expand through mergers, acquisitions, and more. Plus, right now it’s a great deal. After some poor earnings, shares are still down by about 12% in the last year, though up 10% in the last month alone.

Bottom line

If you’re seeking long-term investments, TFSA investors should definitely look to clean energy. But be aware that not all clean energy projects are built the same. With that in mind, during this downturn with plenty of deals on hand, I would definitely avoid uranium, and consider lithium stocks instead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks

2 “Keep-it-Simple” Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your portfolio if you want to invest in no-fuss long-term stocks.

Read more »

analyze data
Energy Stocks

Why CNQ Stock Looks Like a Good Buy in February 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

CNQ stock has returned 15% in the last 12 months, underperforming TSX energy peers.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Up by 25%: Is Cenovus Stock a Good Buy in February 2023?

| Adam Othman

After a powerful bullish run, the energy sector in Canada has finally stabilized, and it might be ripe for a…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Crescent Point Energy Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

| Daniel Da Costa

Crescent Point is one of the top energy stocks for Canadian investors, but after commodity prices have come down, is…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Stock: Here’s What’s Coming Next

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cenovus stock has rallied strong along with commodity prices. Expect more as the company continues to digest its Husky acquisition.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Energy Stocks

What Share Buybacks Mean for Energy Investors in 2023 and 1 TSX Stock That Could Outperform

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will TSX energy stocks continue to delight investors in 2023?

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks That Could Beat Vermilion Energy

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely outperform in 2023. But not all are equally well placed.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is starting off 2023 as an undervalued underdog, but after a record year, the company is standing strong…

Read more »