Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of 6%

2 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of 6%

These two top Canadian stocks offer impressive dividend yields, making them ideal for investors looking to boost their passive income.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re a dividend investor, there are many different Canadian stocks to choose from that can help build your portfolio. Plenty of stocks return cash to investors through a dividend, giving you the opportunity to find stocks of all different sizes and strategies.

For example, some dividend stocks are still in growth mode, expanding their operations rapidly and therefore only paying small dividends. Meanwhile, there are plenty of other dividend stocks, such as royalty stocks, that aim to pay essentially all of their earnings back to investors.

This is why dividend stocks are ideal for investors with all types of goals and strategies. If you’re a dividend investor or just looking to boost your income in this environment, here are two top Canadian royalty stocks that offer dividend yields of 6% or more.

A top restaurant royalty stock

If you’re looking to boost your passive income and buy a stock that pays a significant dividend, Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is one of the best options to consider.

Pizza Pizza is an ideal stock for Canadian dividend investors, because it’s constantly receiving tonnes of cash flow, which it turns around and pays back to shareholders.

Instead of owning the restaurants themselves, it collects a royalty based on all the sales at each of its more than 725 locations across the country.

This means that Pizza Pizza and its investors don’t have to worry about the profitability of the restaurants — only the fact that they are generating and increasing their revenue.

For example, in a typical quarter, Pizza Pizza might earn roughly $9 million in revenue. It then pays selling and general administration expenses, which total less than $200,000.

Then the Canadian dividend stock pays an interest expense, which totals roughly $300,000. After that, all that’s left is to pay taxes, and the remaining cash is its net income.

Over the last four quarters, Pizza Pizza has reported sales of $35 million and a net income after expenses and taxes of almost $27 million — a nearly 80% profit margin.

This is ideal for dividend investors, because it makes Pizza Pizza’s sales and earnings much more reliable. Plus, over the last year, as Pizza Pizza has earned roughly $27 million in net income, it’s also returned roughly $26.5 million to investors through its monthly dividends — essentially, all of its profit.

Therefore, if you’re looking to boost your passive income and buy a high-yield Canadian dividend stock, Pizza Pizza’s 6% yield makes it one of the best stocks to consider.

A top royalty stock that just increased its dividend

In addition to Pizza Pizza, another high-quality Canadian dividend stock with many similarities is Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV).

Diversified Royalty has a bit more expenses and pays a higher interest expense, but in many ways, is similar to Pizza Pizza, as it constantly pays back tonnes of cash to investors.

The other main difference is that Diversified Royalty owns several different businesses which it receives a royalty from, helping to diversify its revenue streams.

For example, some of the businesses that Diversified Royalty earns a royalty from are Mr. Lube, Oxford Learning, Nurse Next Door, and Sutton Group, just to name a few.

Therefore, because the Canadian dividend stock’s revenue is so diversified, and because it partners with high-quality and mostly defensive businesses, much of the income it receives is reliable.

In fact, the stock just increased its monthly dividend in January — the fourth increase since the pandemic. And today, the stock offers investors a yield of more than 7.1%.

So, if you’re looking to boost your passive income and buy a high-quality dividend stock, Diversified Royalty is certainly one of the best that Canadian investors can consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 14,925 Shares of This Canadian Healthcare REIT

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to earn $1,000 in monthly dividend income can consider buying shares of Northwest Healthcare REIT in 2023.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Now the Right Time to Buy Utility Stocks?

| Robin Brown

Utility stocks have underperformed the TSX in 2023. Does that mean they could be a good buy today? Here are…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Better RRSP Buy: BCE Stock or Fortis?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Fortis are done from their 12-month highs. Is one of these stocks a good RRSP buy?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in TerraVest Stock Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest stock has surged over 1,000% in the last 10 years, easily outpacing the TSX. Is TVK stock a buy,…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Passive Income? Pick Up This Little-Known Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a massive future opportunity for investors seeking a high dividend and long-term growth strategy.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Is Chemtrade Stock (With a 6.2% Dividend Yield) a Buy in February?  

| Puja Tayal

Chemtrade stock surged 30% since November 2022 and is trading at a 6.28% dividend yield. Should you invest?

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These three Canadian stocks have immense potential and are undervalued, making them worth adding to your portfolio today.

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: TD Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank stock and Enbridge stock look cheap today for dividend investors.

Read more »