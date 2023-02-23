Home » Investing » Is Air Canada Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Is Air Canada Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Why did Air Canada stock fall 13% since its Q4 earnings?

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s flag carrier Air Canada (TSX:AC) depicted a strong recovery in its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2022 earnings last week. However, the stock has fallen more than 13% in the last three trading sessions, continuing with its long-term bearish trend.

What’s next for Air Canada?

Many businesses and stocks have passed beyond their pandemic blues and are making new highs. However, Canadian aviation has been relatively slower to recover, thanks to its stringent restrictions till last year. Since March 2020, AC stock has not created any meaningful shareholder value, notably underperforming broader markets.

For Q4 2022, and even for the entirety of 2022, Air Canada stood strong and reported solid numbers all around. Superior demand and contribution from cargo and other segments played well for its financial growth last year.

Total revenues came in at $16.6 billion in 2022, marking a stellar 160% growth compared to 2021. Its net loss narrowed to $1.7 billion in 2022 versus a loss of $3.9 billion in the earlier year.

Why did AC stock fall last week?

The loss came in wider than expected, leading to a stock price drop. Moreover, markets also did not like the cost outlook Air Canada management provided for the current year.

In 2023, Air Canada expects adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM) to be 13-15% higher than in 2019. CASM is an important metric among airlines that measure their efficiency. It is calculated by dividing an airline’s operating cost by available seat miles. Higher CASM indicates declining profitability.

But it’s not just Air Canada. This is quite expected in the inflationary environment. The higher CASM is seen across the industry. For example, aircraft fuel charges, which form a major component of an airline’s expenses, have gone through the roof lately. To be precise, Air Canada reported $5.3 billion in fuel charges last year, which were 235% higher than in 2021.

Rising interest rates also dented its bottom line negatively in the reported period. Air Canada’s interest expenses were $909 million last year — 21% higher than in 2021.

Growth outlook

Despite higher costs, Air Canada has furnished an optimistic outlook for 2023 and 2024. It expects an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $2.5-$3.0 billion this year, indicating an 88% increase year over year. For 2024, the management aims to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of $3.5-$4.0 billion.

Travel is rapidly rebounding in Canada and will likely continue at an accelerated pace. In 2021, Air Canada operated 162,000 flights and carried 13.7 million passengers. But since June 2022, it has operated 217,000 flights and carried 25 million passengers.

However, broader economic conditions and a potential recession will be an important driver for Air Canada’s top-line growth in 2023. Consumer discretionary spending has a direct correlation with economic cycles and, thus, will drive travel demand. So, even if Air Canada has highlighted a strong recovery and a visible road to profitability, the path will most likely be thorny.

Bottom line

Despite the near-term pressures, AC stock looks attractively placed. It is currently trading at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA valuation of five, which is in line with peers’ averages.

Higher costs and recession fears will likely keep dominating Air Canada stock, at least for the next few quarters. However, we might see meaningful improvement in its profitability later this year or next. Its manageable leverage and expected free cash flow growth will likely drive considerable shareholder value for patient investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Now Before They Bounce

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Those looking for long-term value should consider buying these TSX stocks while they're down for passive income and returns.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices and rate-hike fears could take the main TSX index lower at the open today.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Will Bombardier’s Stock Price Keep Soaring in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why recent gains in Bombardier’s share prices could just be the start of a spectacular…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Stocks for Beginners

Magna Stock: How High Could It Go in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Magna International could grow in 2023 as the electric vehicle market recovers. Could MG stock hit new highs?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The next decade could be absolutely insane for these three top stocks that offer growth in both the near and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $320,000 in 30 Years

| Tony Dong

Investing in the stock market and holding patiently over the long term is the key to success.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 21

| Jitendra Parashar

A minor recovery in oil and base metals prices could lift commodity-linked TSX stocks at the open today.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

New to Stocks? 5 Easy Tricks to Give You a Leg Up

| Kay Ng

New stock investors from all walks of life can improve their returns from applying some, if not all, of these…

Read more »