The 3 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Now Before They Bounce

Those looking for long-term value should consider buying these TSX stocks while they’re down for passive income and returns.

There are certain companies that are bound to rebound. Not only that, but there are companies that are bound to keep rebounding for years, even decades, to come. And these three TSX stocks could certainly be those to consider buying today.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is absolutely one of those TSX stocks you should consider buying while it’s down and holding long term. The crop nutrient company has spent years expanding, even during the pandemic when e-commerce proved invaluable.

The issue for Nutrien stock is that inflation and higher interest rates have hurt the company, just like everyone else. Because of this, it’s had two earnings reports that came in below estimates.

Now, Nutrien stock is far below the share prices of 52-week highs. You can pick it up at just $104 per share as of writing, with a 2.81% dividend yield and trading at 5.46 times earnings.

Lightspeed Commerce

If you’re willing to take on a bit more volatility, then Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a great choice. Again, e-commerce rebounded during the pandemic in big ways. Now, we’re going through a slump. Among TSX stocks, the e-commerce batch has perhaps been hit the hardest.

That won’t be forever, and in the case of Lightspeed stock may not even be for long. While the company did state it should come in lower than earlier estimates, it has a habit of coming in low so that it can later beat out its own estimates.

You can pick up Lightspeed stock trading down 37% in the last year, though it’s up 9% since the beginning of the year.

NorthWest

We’ve talked about a young stock that should have a stable future and a tech stock with more volatility, so now we need a stable company for long-term income. Among TSX stocks, some of the best options out there are in real estate. However, real estate doesn’t mean stable, as we’ve seen here in Canada.

That’s why NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a fantastic option. NorthWest stock holds a portfolio of real estate properties in the healthcare field across the world. It holds a 97% occupancy rate as of writing as well as an average lease agreement at 14 years for stable revenue.

If you were to pick up NorthWest stock today, it’s a value TSX stock trading at just 8.41 times earnings. Further, it offers a massive 8.26% dividend yield!

Bottom line

You’ll notice all three of these TSX stocks are quite young if you look back on their historical performance. Because of this, that brings on volatility, so make sure you have room for this in your portfolio strategy before going ahead.

That being said, these TSX stocks also have a huge potential for long-term returns, since they’re still babies on the market. As they continue to take on a large part of the market share, investors should continue to see returns rise higher and higher. Meanwhile, you can bring in passive income from two of them and see the likelihood of quick returns in the near future for the other.