Home » Investing » 2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye on

2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Investors with a high-risk profile can consider investing in TSX Venture stocks such as Topicus.com in 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock market comprises companies that are part of multiple sectors. In addition to various sectors, these stocks can also be differentiated on the basis of market cap. For instance, the 60 largest companies on the TSX make up iShares S&P /TSX 60 Index ETF. Alternatively, the TSX Venture Exchange provides you with exposure to a plethora of small- and micro-cap companies.

Typically, companies that are part of the TSX Venture offers investors the potential to derive outsized gains. But they also carry significant risk due to the volatility associated with their stock prices and a challenging macro environment.

So, if you have a large risk appetite and a long-term investing horizon, you can consider investing in these two TSX venture stocks in 2023.

Topicus.com

One of the largest companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is valued at a market cap of $7.3 billion. Topicus develops software and offers related support services to its base of enterprise clients, primarily based in Europe.

It has almost doubled sales from $417.4 million in 2019 to $916.7 million in 2022. Unlike most other high-growth tech stocks, Topicus reports consistent profits and ended 2022 with an operating income of $134 million.

Topicus has increased its sales by focusing on highly accretive acquisitions. In 2022, its top line surged by 23% year over year primarily due to these acquisitions, as its organic growth stood at 4%. In the fourth quarter (Q4), the company deployed close to $15 million towards acquisitions.

Priced at eight times trailing sales, TOI stock might seem expensive. But its portfolio of mission-critical and high-impact software solutions results in high customer engagement rates and recurring revenue.

It has more than 100,000 customers in 14 countries, allowing it to generate more than $200 million in operating cash flow in the last four quarters. TOI stock is currently trading 38% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Eguana Technologies

A micro-cap company valued at a market cap of $105 million, Eguana Technologies (TSXV:EGT) has increased sales from $3.4 million in 2019 to $7.1 million in 2021.

Operating the clean energy space, Eguana designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cells and battery applications in Canada and other international markets.

Eguana recently published its preliminary revenue numbers for the December quarter and reported sales of $10.3 million — an increase of 300% year over year. Its sales in the last four quarters, its sales have more than doubled to $17 million.

The company reported record sales in Q4, as supply chain constraints eased. Further, its new line of micro-inverter products also saw increased adoption by installers in the United States. According to Eguana, its training initiatives are also resulting in higher product demand through distribution channels.

Eguana Technologies is part of a rapidly expanding addressable market, as the demand for energy storage systems is expected to gain pace in the upcoming decade. For instance, the demand for home batteries is expected to rise from $2 billion in 2018 to $15 billion in 2025, providing the company with enough room to accelerate its sales.

The transition towards clean energy solutions is inevitable, providing Eguana with multiple tailwinds to expand its sales over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Lightspeed Stock vs. BlackBerry?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With growth stocks on investors’ radar, let’s assess whether Lightspeed or BlackBerry looks more attractive right now.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks With Growth Potential You Simply Don’t Want to Miss

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of tech stocks with growth potential. Here are two options to consider buying now for your…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks Poised to Recover Fast

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong tech stocks are poised to recover fast and outperform the broader markets.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy More of if They Took a Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors looking to ride a potential market rebound should have these three growth stocks on their watch list right now.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their multi-year growth potential, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for investors with longer investment horizons.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking for buying growth stocks? Find out if it’s the right time to do so!

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Has Shopify Stock Finally Stopped the Slide?

| Sneha Nahata

The negatives appear to be priced in the Shopify stock. The stock looks attractive near the current levels.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Up More Than 50%: Is WELL Health a Buy at Today’s Price?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy financials, growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I expect the rally in WELL Health’s stock price to continue.

Read more »