Home » Investing » 3 Industry Leaders to Hold in Your RRSP

3 Industry Leaders to Hold in Your RRSP

Consider these three industry-leading stocks if you’re looking for long-term investments for your RRSP.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

After a strong start to the year, the Canadian stock market has re-entered a slump, suggesting a recession, or at least the possibility of it. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 3.83% year to date.

While up year to date, the Canadian benchmark index has slipped by almost 3% since its January 2023 high. A downturn might make investors worry, it can be a good opportunity to invest in the stock market.

If you carefully identify and invest in high-quality stocks trading at discounted valuations, you can set yourself up for substantial wealth growth through long-term capital gains. To do this, it is essential to find stocks with the potential to deliver stellar returns. Buying and holding such assets in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) means you can enjoy tax-deferred returns on your investment.

For reliable long-term investments, what better to choose than industry-leading companies? Today, I will discuss three industry-leading stocks you can consider for your self-directed RRSP portfolio.

TFI International

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is a $14.54 billion market capitalization Canadian transportation and logistics company. Headquartered in Montreal, it operates in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico through four business segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics.

It generates most of its revenue through domestic operations, followed by the U.S. and Mexico. The stock offers you exposure to the growing transportation and logistics sector.

Market Research Future projects that the global freight and logistics market will deliver a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% between 2022 to 2030, making it a potentially lucrative space to invest in right now. The company’s latest quarter saw its operating income increase by 1% year over year.

At the same time, its adjusted earnings per share climbed by 10% and net cash from operating activities soared by 30%. As of this writing, the stock trades for $168.06 per share.

FirstService

FirstService (TSX:FSV) is not technically a leader in the broader real estate industry. However, the $8.31 billion market capitalization real estate services company undoubtedly has carved out a comfortable place in the sector with plenty of potential to grow.

It offers essential real estate services and property management, leading the North American market as such a provider. Additionally, it relies mostly on its operations across the border in the U.S. for a large chunk of its revenue. While it has domestic operations, the U.S. market accounts for most of its balance sheet.

The supercharged bullish phase in the post-pandemic market saw some of the best time the stock had on the stock market. Since inception, it soared massively until the bull market made way to market volatility, and it slumped.

However, its leadership position in a large but fragmented market gives it plenty of opportunities to grow. It already increased sales from US$1.93 billion in 2018 to US$3.24 billion in 2021 through a strategically executed acquisition program. Listed only in 2015, it trades for $187.77 per share at writing, up by 452.26% from its inception, despite the 24.47% pullback from its December 2021 peak.

StorageVault Canada

While StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) only boasts a $2.36 billion market capitalization, it is no small company. StorageVault engages in owning, operating, and leasing storage spaces to individual and commercial clients throughout Canada.

One of the largest companies in the Canadian storage space business, it has several brands under its banner. The niche market does not come into the limelight as often as other sectors, but it is a vital one.

StorageVault is no longer flying under the radar. Rather, it has soared. In the last five years, it is up by 156%. Interested investors can expect to see its final batch of fiscal 2022 earnings in March.

Its previous quarter saw the company report revenues of $69.3 million, up from $56.9 million in the same quarter last year. It is a solid business that finally seems to be getting the attention it deserves. If you’re looking for outsized gains potential for your RRSP, it can be an excellent stock to consider.

Foolish takeaway

FirstService stock, StorageVault stock, and TFI International stock might not be industry leaders in the biggest sectors of the economy. However, all three are leading the charge in niche markets with immense growth potentials. Adding shares of the three TSX stocks to your RRSP can deliver outsized and tax-deferred returns to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Legends in the Making

| Sneha Nahata

These underrated dividend stocks are part of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index and are well positioned to return substantial…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Adam Othman

The stock you plan to hold for a very long time should have all the necessary ingredients: consistency, return potential,…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Just Boosted Their Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many companies have struggled recently, these three Canadian stocks are performing well, and all just increased their dividends.

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you’re willing to take on the risk, here are three growth stocks you can consider buying right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

| Kay Ng

These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With all the discounts on the TSX today, you don’t need to break the bank to invest in Canadian stocks…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every investor wants those perfect TSX stocks you can keep forever in your portfolio. Here are three options that can…

Read more »