3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

For those seeking exposure to renewable energy stocks that will last, here are three I’d buy today.

Renewable energy stocks offer some of the biggest opportunities of the next century. This isn’t an exaggeration, in my view. The energy transition is already underway, with so many companies due to explode in that time.

But not all of them. In fact, the key to remember is that renewable energy is likely to be the best long-term hold over the next several decades. While there is clean energy, not all of it is renewable. Which is why, today, I’m going to focus on three renewable energy stocks that are bound to do well even in the next 100 years.

Lithium Americas

If you want to gain traction with renewable energy stocks, consider lithium stocks. These companies provide the power behind every battery out there. Whether you’re charging your phone, or a solar panel, you can be sure lithium is part of that process.

This is why Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) is a perfect option. It’s one of the largest lithium producers out there, and expanding. Its mining portfolio includes its Thacker Pass project in Nevada, which is a government-backed project that goes straight to the White House.

Now Lithium Americas stock is down about 6% in the last year, though it has rebounded 19% since the beginning of this year. With so much expansion under way to help power the energy transition, it’s a great time to buy ahead of even more growth.

Ivanhoe Mines

Speaking of the energy transition, copper will also be an essential part of that process. Copper is in high demand as a highly efficient conduit in renewable energy systems. This renewable electricity conductor is exactly what’s needed now and in the future. And it’s why Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) looks like a great buy.

Ivanhoe stock’s more attractive value is partly due to its drop in the last few weeks. Why? Management has no idea. The stock climbed in the beginning of the year with Ivanhoe stock announcing major growth in production across the board, with more expected this year. Yet, after a 17% climb, it fell back by 12%.

That means now is a great time to pick it up with other renewable energy stocks and hold for the next several decades at least!

Brookfield Renewable

Finally, if you’re looking for less focus and more diversification, then consider Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). Brookfield stock gives you exposure to every type of renewable energy asset – uranium and nuclear reactors, solar panels, wind farms, and more.

What’s more, the company has locations all around the world. This diversification means you gain exposure to whatever renewable energy proves the most popular in the next year. And if you really want to be sure it’s going to be around in another century, consider that its parent company has been around since the late 1800s!

And noteworhty, this is one of the renewable energy stocks that actually offers a dividend. You can pick it up today with a yield at 4.91% as of writing. Shares are down 13% in the last year, so you could also see a strong rebound in the next year and beyond.