Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

The stock you plan to hold for a very long time should have all the necessary ingredients: consistency, return potential, and healthy financials.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Stocks you can keep forever may not be the right choice for most active investors. Investors constantly working on their portfolio and focusing on the market’s pulse may maximize their returns by buying and selling a stock whenever it exhibits a strong upward (or downward — for shorting) trend. But that investing style is relatively risky, and even a couple of miscalculations over a decade can erode years of growth.

If you want your investments to stay put in your portfolio virtually forever and are looking for stocks that would be perfect candidates for that, three stocks should be on your radar.

A telecom company

Not only is it one of the most potent 5G stocks in Canada, but Telus (TSX:T) is also a compelling pick for multiple other reasons. It’s Canada’s second-largest telecom company (by market cap) in a highly consolidated sector where the chances of another company competing it out of its business anytime soon are virtually non-existent.

It has a much more diversified business than Canada’s other two telecom giants. This includes a home security business and the telehealth business; it’s actively growing. The diversification adds to the safety of its finances and gives it more growth opportunities.

The company is also an established Aristocrat, offering a healthy mix of growth potential and dividends. The company has collectively returned about 138% to its investors in the last decade.

A bank stock

Almost all Canadian bank stocks offer a good mix of long-term growth potential and dividends (the big six). However, if you lean more towards growth, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is among the top two picks. Plus, as the largest company trading on the TSX, it is incredibly stable.

The stability comes from some other factors as well. The banking sector in Canada is very strict and conservative, which ensures that banking institutions are not overleveraged and financially unstable. Royal Bank also has the top position in multiple retail segments and is the top bank servicing ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Canada. These are all the hallmarks of a bank you can keep in your portfolio forever.

Then there is the return potential. In the last decade, the stock has returned over 220% to its investors via capital growth and dividends. If you can hold it for three or four decades, you may grow your capital six- to eightfold.

A food and pharmacy company

Metro (TSX:MRU) has two core businesses: food, and pharmacies. The portfolio of 975 food stores and 645 drug stores, mostly in Quebec and Ontario, is a reflection of its reach in the local communities. Metro operates through multiple brands, including Super C and Jean Coutu.

The primary benefit of investing in Metro is its business model. Food and medicine are two things people never stop spending money on. They may spend less in troubled times, but the well doesn’t dry up to a dangerous level. This gives the company incredible financial resilience.

It’s also a well-established Dividend Aristocrat, though capital-appreciation potential makes up the bulk of its returns. It nearly tripled its investors’ capital in the last decade (291% returns), so if you can hold on to it for a bit over three decades, you may achieve 10-fold growth.

Foolish takeaway

The three stocks have all the characteristics of an investment you can hold forever. They are stable, offer decent returns, are financially healthy, and are leaders in their respective sectors that may not face unanticipated competition for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Industry Leaders to Hold in Your RRSP

| Adam Othman

Consider these three industry-leading stocks if you’re looking for long-term investments for your RRSP.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

3 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Legends in the Making

| Sneha Nahata

These underrated dividend stocks are part of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index and are well positioned to return substantial…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Just Boosted Their Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

Although many companies have struggled recently, these three Canadian stocks are performing well, and all just increased their dividends.

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you’re willing to take on the risk, here are three growth stocks you can consider buying right now.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

| Kay Ng

These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With all the discounts on the TSX today, you don’t need to break the bank to invest in Canadian stocks…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every investor wants those perfect TSX stocks you can keep forever in your portfolio. Here are three options that can…

Read more »