Home » Investing » Deadline: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before Earnings

Deadline: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before Earnings

With earnings coming in for these three TSX stocks, there is an opportunity to be had to create huge returns in the near future.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Earnings continue to come out, and while some may see shares drop, there are others that I would pick up as the deadline looms closer. This week, there are several TSX stocks that are coming out with earnings reports. And I’d pick them up now before they hit.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) has earnings coming out on March 2. The supply-chain management company has narrowly missed the last two earnings calls and yet continues to make partnerships that investors should be seriously interested in.

The digital supply company continues to focus on enterprise-level companies around the world. It’s a TSX stock with a diverse portfolio, with not one company taking up more than 5% of its revenue. Because of this, it’s a safe long-term option with contracts lasting years.

Shares are up about 2% in the last year and up 6% in the last month alone. It’s now one of the few tech stocks analysts believe will actually provide positive earnings. While still expensive, there is a potential upside of 9.5% as of writing to reach 52-week highs. Though analysts believe it will climb even higher in the next year.

Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) releases earnings on March 1. This is yet another company that seems to be trading in relatively expensive territory, but I would still consider it as earnings come in. The company continues to beat out quarter after quarter, and also provides a dividend yield at 5.42% as of writing.

Beyond this, it’s a TSX stock in the renewable energy field. This is significant, as it provides a growth opportunity for investors in the future. Yet right now, that opportunity is also available. Capital Power stock continues to create deals, partnerships, and acquisitions that are set up for years and sometimes decades!

With that in mind, I would certainly consider picking this up with other TSX stocks, as earnings come in. Shares are up 17% in the last year, though down 7% year to date. It now offers a 24% potential upside to reach 52-week highs.

NFI Group

Finally, NFI Group (TSX:NFI) also has earnings coming out on March 1, and the company recently hit headlines. It was all positive, with Vice President Kamala Harris coming to visit the company. While this could be brushed off as some public relations stuff, don’t brush this off.

NFI stock is involved with creating electric buses, and it continues to expand the use of these buses around the world. With the visit of Harris, it shows that the White House is backing this transition. And where the White House goes, money follows.

So, as earnings come in, definitely pay attention to NFI stock. It narrowly missed last quarter’s earnings and remains a strong buy recommendation by analysts. Shares are down 47% in the last year and down 11% in the last month. It now has a potential upside of 93% to reach 52-week highs!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock I Would Buy This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock did incredibly well during the pandemic, only to drop off during this downturn. Yet with earnings coming…

Read more »

stock data
Investing

Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) are promising mid-cap stocks that are oversold and incredibly cheap for value investors.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I Just Can’t Stop Buying

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your TFSA? Here are two stocks I can’t stop buying.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Bank Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 to Create Reliable Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Although Bank of Nova Scotia stock can continue to be pressured in the near term, you can start with a…

Read more »

Hand of woman choosing or taking sweet products, snacks on shelves in convenience store
Investing

1 Canadian Consumer Staples Stock to Buy in Your TFSA for a Recession

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to add resistant companies to their TFSA can consider buying shares of Dollarama right now.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon

| Puja Tayal

History shows that even an average stock outperforms in a market recovery. Make your TFSA portfolio ready for a market…

Read more »