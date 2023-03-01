Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Northland Power Stock on Sale?

Is Northland Power Stock on Sale?

Northland Power stock appears to be on sale for long-term investment. Growth projects and valuation expansion can drive strong gains.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is primarily in wind power generation — both offshore and onshore wind — which make up about 70% of its gross generating capacity that stands at over three gigawatts (GW).

The stock has corrected about 28% from its 2022 peak. Like the general stock market, the renewable energy stock experienced valuation contraction from a higher cost of capital, which sparked from rising interest rates last year.

The utility just reported its 2022 results last week. Here are some key highlights.

Northland Power: 2022 results

It’s always great to see sales growth, which can lead to earnings or cash flow growth. In 2022, Northland Power saw sales growth of 17% to $2,449 million. Its gross profit rose at a slightly lower rate of 16% to $2,178 million. Operating income climbed 34% to $1,051 million. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a cash flow proxy, climbed 23% to $1,398 million. This growth is also good to see for investors.

The utility’s cash provided by operating activities increased by 14% to $1,833 million. On a per-share basis, cash provided by operating activities climbed by only 5.6%. The per-share metric is weighed primarily from a share count that increased by about 8%.

On the positive side, despite a rising interest rate environment in 2022, the company was able to reduce its interest expense by $23.25 million (almost 10%) versus 2021.

Going forward

The company renewed its at-the-market (ATM) equity program in the third quarter. The program allows Northland to issue up to an additional $750 million of common stock from treasury, which means it won’t dilute the stakes of current common shareholders. Previously, the ATM program raised gross proceeds of $871 million at an average price of $41.27 per share with the proceeds raised intended to fund projects.

Management provided 2023 guidance, estimating adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.20-$1.30 billion, which would be a decline of just over 10% versus 2022 based on the midpoint. Similarly, its adjusted free cash flow per share and free cash flow per share are expected to fall about 8% and 13%, respectively. This lacklustre guidance is what’s weighing on the stock now.

Valuation

Because Northland Power has demonstrated an erratic earnings history, I use the price to cash flow as its valuation metric. Based on this metric, the stock is fairly valued in the near term. Longer term, assuming growth will resume, the stock is considered to be undervalued and can result in total returns of about 12.2% per year through 2025.

Yahoo Finance indicates that 15 analysts follow the stock with a 12-month consensus price target of $46.17. This implies a discount of 28% from the recent quotation of $32.90 per share. To be conservative, investors should consider this price target for the year 2025 instead of anticipating a quick bounce in the stock this year.

Investor takeaway

Northland Power’s recent payout ratio was about 31% of earnings and 15% of free cash flow. So, its dividend yield of 3.6% appears to be sustainable.

The shares seem to be discounted for the long term. Additionally, the company has demonstrated its ability to execute projects successfully, growing operating cash flow per share by 22% annually, over the past decade! Lastly, management has identified growth projects through 2030. Therefore, the undervalued stock could deliver respectable returns for the long haul.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating passive income? Here are three cheaper stocks to consider!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Create $5,000 in Passive Income in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors who want passive income should definitely take a look at this cheap stock offering a high yield for…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Yielding 9.98% Won’t Last Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has an ultra-high dividend yield and remains a valuable hold for those seeking long-term passive income for…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for Restaurant Brands Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Restaurant Brands stock has gained 25% in the last 12 months but has underperformed in the long term.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock I Would Buy This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock did incredibly well during the pandemic, only to drop off during this downturn. Yet with earnings coming…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I Just Can’t Stop Buying

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your TFSA? Here are two stocks I can’t stop buying.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources.

Read more »