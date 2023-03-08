Home » Investing » Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

All it takes is a bit of patience, and investors can create an income portfolio that will last them all through retirement.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

Retirement is a serious thing. It’s supposed to be enjoyable, but it can be incredibly stressful when it comes to the financial aspect. After all, your entire future rests in the ability of your finances to take on the load.

That’s why creating $1,000 each month can be a lifesaver. Sure, you have income perhaps through pensions, the government, and your savings. But every bit helps — especially when you consider that your costs may not go down but up, as you age and need more assistance.

Therefore, today, I’m going to focus on how to safely create that income each and every month.

Don’t just choose one or two stocks!

Instead of investing in one or two stocks for your retirement, it’s far better to have a diverse portfolio if you’re seeking passive income. Consider exchange-traded funds (ETF) for this reason. What’s great is that these funds are managed by financial advisors. It’s like have a whole team at advisors looking out for your best interest.

What’s more, you can narrow your focus through investing in ETFs to what will suit you best. There are lots of dividend income ETFs, so you’ll then have to figure out which kind makes the most sense for you. But in my view, one of the best is iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:CYH).

Why this ETF?

Its name really tells it all. This iShares company offers monthly dividends. However, it goes beyond that by creating a global portfolio that investors in their retirement years can rely on. If the Canadian market goes down, it has a slew of other companies that can pick up the slack. It’s the same if another country’s market falls.

Right now is a great example as to why this is important. The markets are down, and there are countries that will enter a recession but others that will get out of it sooner. This ETF could therefore help you get out of your own personal downturn quicker as well.

The ETF currently has a dividend yield at 4.61% as of writing. This comes to $0.948 dividend annually, which is distributed on a monthly basis. Next, let’s see what it would take to create that $1,000 per month.

Adding it up

Let’s say you want this income immediately. In that case, below, you’ll find exactly how to create $1,000 per month, or $12,000 per year, in passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND (ANNUAL)TOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CYH$20.1212,658$0.948$12,000Monthly$254,678.96

As you can see, that is a massive investment. (Please note that we at the Fool don’t recommend putting such a large sum into only one stock.) Now, let’s say you want this income in the next decade. Let’s see how much that would take for investors willing to wait it out based on historic performance of this ETF.

YearPrincipalAnnual DividendYieldYield On CostAfter DRIP ValuePrincipal IncreaseNew BalanceCumulative Dividends
1$150,000.00$7,125.594.65%4.75%$157,125.59$9,525.00$166,650.59$6,975.00
2$166,650.59$7,586.114.46%5.06%$174,236.70$10,582.31$184,819.01$14,407.29
3$184,819.01$8,062.264.28%5.37%$192,881.27$11,736.01$204,617.28$22,312.71
4$204,617.28$8,553.934.10%5.70%$213,171.20$12,993.20$226,164.40$30,706.98
5$226,164.40$9,060.973.93%6.04%$235,225.37$14,361.44$249,586.81$39,605.71
6$249,586.81$9,583.263.77%6.39%$259,170.07$15,848.76$275,018.83$49,024.35
7$275,018.83$10,120.653.62%6.75%$285,139.48$17,463.70$302,603.18$58,978.21
8$302,603.18$10,673.003.47%7.12%$313,276.18$19,215.30$332,491.48$69,482.46
9$332,491.48$11,240.163.33%7.49%$343,731.65$21,113.21$364,844.85$80,552.13
10$364,844.85$11,822.003.19%7.88%$376,666.86$23,167.65$399,834.51$92,202.12

As you can see, if you made a $150,000 investment, it would take a decade to reach over $12,000 in passive income each year. Plus, you’ll have created a portfolio worth almost $500,000! Being patient literally pays.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Robin Brown

Want to earn $500/month of passive income in your TFSA? Here's a quick and easy way to get there in…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Stop Buying This Dividend Stock Yielding 8.51%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock continues to be my favourite passive income payer, and I'll continue to drip feed into it even…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 2 TSX Stocks That Could Beat Markets in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Irrespective of the broad market woes, these two TSX stocks will likely outperform in 2023.

Read more »

Pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Truths and 1 Myth About Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Pembina Pipeline can provide real passive income.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Savaria Stock Rose 13% Last Month: Can it Keep Going?

| Aditya Raghunath

Savaria stock gained 13% last month and is up over 1,000% in the last 10 years. Is SIS stock still…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks have well-covered payouts and a solid dividend payment history.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 662 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock is a great option for those seeking protection from passive income, with a shot at $10K over…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Kay Ng

Conservative Canadian investors should consider defensive dividend stocks that can grow their wealth with below-average risk.

Read more »