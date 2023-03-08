Home » Investing » TFSA: 3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy This Year

TFSA: 3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy This Year

TFSA investors can earn steady tax-free income with these Canadian stocks, regardless of where the market moves.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

While inflation has moderated a bit from the peak, it remains high. Thus, interest rates could continue to rise, posing challenges for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors. Nonetheless, investors can still earn a steady income through top Canadian dividend stocks

It’s important to highlight that TSX has several dividend stocks that have been paying and growing their dividends for decades. However, dividends are not guaranteed, and a company could pause or cut its payouts. Thus, TFSA investors should focus on diversifying their portfolios and not depend on one or two stocks. 

Against this backdrop, I’ll discuss three large-cap Canadian stocks with solid dividend payment histories, well-protected payouts, and a growing earnings base. Due to their resilient business model, these stocks are a dependable investment in all market conditions. Let’s begin.

Fortis

Speaking of dividends, Canadian utility stocks look compelling investments due to their rate-regulated business model. Within the utility sector, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is my top pick, given its stellar dividend-growth history, resilient business model, and visibility over its future payments.  

Fortis operates a low-risk, regulated electric business that remains mostly immune to macro headwinds. Thanks to its regulated asset base, Fortis generates predictable cash flows that drive its payouts. Notably, Fortis increased its dividend for 49 years. 

Its rate base is forecasted to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.2% through 2027. Thanks to the growing rate base, Fortis expects its dividend to increase by 4-6% annually during the same period. 

Fortis’s defensive business model, decent dividend-growth forecast, and a $22.3 billion capital plan position it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns. Meanwhile, TFSA investors can earn a tax-free yield of 4.2% by investing in FTS stock near the current levels.

Enbridge 

Like Fortis, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another popular stock for TFSA investors to generate reliable passive income. Enbridge, which transports hydrocarbons and has growing renewable power-generation capabilities, has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. 

Its robust dividend payments are supported by its diversified revenue stream, inflation-protected EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and growing distributable cash flow per share. Furthermore, its investments in growth projects and revenue escalators bode well for future payouts. 

This energy company’s continued investment in conventional and renewable assets, a well-covered payout ratio of 60-70%, ability to grow the dividend, and a lucrative dividend yield of 6.7% make it one of the best TSX stocks to buy this year. 

TC Energy 

My final pick is TC Energy (TSX:TRP). It provides energy infrastructure assets that transport natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Thanks to its highly regulated and contracted asset base, TC Energy has consistently increased its dividend payments for years. To be precise, TC Energy increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years at a CAGR of 7%. 

Notably, about 90% of its income comes from regulated and contracted assets, implying its payouts are well covered. Moreover, its $34 billion secured growth projects will drive its high-quality asset base and support future earnings and dividend growth. 

TC Energy offers a dividend yield of 6.7%. Further, it expects a 3-5% annual increase in dividend in the coming years, making it an attractive investment for your TFSA portfolio. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investors: Is BCE Stock a Buy-and-Hold Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Let's take a closer look at BCE stock to determine whether it can be a good investment at current levels.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Flagship Communities: A REIT On the Move

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Flagship Communities REIT have gained 100% in the last 12 months. Is this REIT still a buy in…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Build a $50K TFSA Nest Egg in 10 Years With This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating a $50,000 nest egg costs way less than you think it will, especially if you follow these steps for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for Gildan Activewear Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Gildan Activewear stock has lost 2% in the last 12 months, underperforming its peers.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Big-Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist if I Had the Cash

| Kay Ng

If you want to boost your passive-income generation using long-term capital, you can consider these big dividend stocks today.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 2 Industry Giants to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Consider adding these two stocks to your portfolio if you are new to stock market investing.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Drowning in Debt? 3 Steps to Get Rid of it for Good!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need your debt under control? You can manage your debt, even during a recession, by remaining consistent. Then…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three small-cap stocks with strong momentum are no-brainer buys in 2023 for both growth and income investors.

Read more »