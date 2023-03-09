Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

3 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

BCE, TC Energy, and another TSX dividend stock recently announced raises for 2023. You have to invest before key dates this month to benefit.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

It’s raining dividends in the Canadian energy sector as companies distribute record cash flows generated in 2022 to investors, pay down debt, buy back their shares, and raise regular dividends. Although Canadian energy firms dominate the dividend stocks scheduled to increase or pay raised dividends this month, BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is among the best dividend growth stocks you can buy for higher dividends and passive income growth in 2023.

I’ll discuss three TSX dividend stocks that you can buy before they pay raised dividends for the first time this year.

Buy BCE stock for juicy dividends

BCE Inc. stock investors will receive a bumped dividend in 2023. The $55 billion Canadian telecommunications firm achieved all its financial targets for 2022 and raised its quarterly dividends rate for 2023 by 5.2% in February to 96.8 cents per share.

The raised dividend payout should yield nearly 6.4% annually. BCE has raised its common stock dividends for 14 consecutive years now.

To receive the first of the increased dividend, you have to buy BCE stock before March 14, and the payments will be mailed on April 17 next month.

Investors should see BCE generate growing free cash flow from its operations after a successful investment program. The company intensified its capital expenditure program and expanded its fiber network to more than 850 thousand locations in 2022. This is the telco’s highest annual retail internet net activations in 16 years. It now boasts a wide 5G network covering more than 82% of Canadians.

If you had invested $10,000 in BCE stock 10 years ago, and consistently reinvested the dividend, you would have more than $21,700 today. BCE stock’s dividends increased investors’ total returns from 29% to more than 117% in a decade. That potential remains and it’s not likely to go away any time soon.

Pick up Parkland shares now for the dividend bump

Parkland Corporation (TSX:PKI) is a dividend growth stock to buy in March as it raises its quarterly dividends for the 11th consecutive year in 2023. The company announced a 4.6% increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.34 per share on March 2, 2023. The raised dividend should yield 4.5% annually. To receive the recently increased Parkland stock dividend, investors have to buy shares before March 21 this month.

The $5.3 billion company distributes fuels and petroleum products, food, and convenience products across Canada and the United States while investing in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Business was great in 2022 as Parkland reported 47% year-over-year growth in cash flow from operations, and a strong 220% sequential surge in net earnings for the past year.

Parkland is determined to share its growing earnings with its stock investors. Management is upbeat about the business’s outlook in 2023 and expects operations to generate record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) this year.

If you had invested $10,000 in Parkland stock 10 years ago and reinvested the dividend (even through the severe turbulence of 2020 and 2022), you would have more than $25,000 in your account today. Dividends increased the total return on Parkland stock from 67.3% to 150.3% over the past decade.

Partake in TC Energy’s dividend raise to 6.7%

Canadian oil and gas giant TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock investors will receive a better yield in 2023. The $57 billion energy giant raised its regular quarterly dividend by 3.3% to $0.93 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The increased dividend should yield 6.7% annually. The company will pay the first quarter dividend on April 28. To receive it, you must buy TC Energy stock before March 30.  

TC Energy has raised dividends for 22 consecutive years and averaged a 7.7% dividend growth rate over the past five years.

Dividends raised the total return on TC Energy stock from 14% to more than 82% over the past decade. If you had invested $10,000 in TC Energy stock 10 years ago, you would have nearly $18,300 today – with full dividend reinvestment during the period.

For added convenience, the company has a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows investors to receive new common shares (instead of cash) at a 2% discount to the TRP stock market price at the time. The discount could add a new layer of compounded total returns to your portfolio over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for March 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

In this market environment, it's essential to shore up your portfolio and buy high-quality stocks that are safe and reliable.

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

Buy 718 Shares in This Growth Stock for $1,500 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

You can create a passive-income stream of dividends by investing in blue-chip TSX stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investors: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Beat the TSX This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock that beat the TSX soundly in 2022 could repeat this year because of the resiliency and stability…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of cheap TSX stocks, such as Cascades, and benefit from dividends as well as…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in March 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just buy any REIT, buy these REITs that promise dividends through monthly passive income, and remain a great deal…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks for Safe Dividends and Stable Returns

| Kay Ng

Are you a conservative investor looking to grow your money for the long haul? Add to these core dividend stocks…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Leave Winter With a Spring in Your Step (and Nest Egg)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Dividend Aristocrats are some of the best buys on the TSX today for investors thinking long term and wanting…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of Over 5 Percent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two royalty stocks are the perfect option for investors seeking monthly income as well as less volatility on the…

Read more »