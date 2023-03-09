Home » Investing » 3 Ultra-High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

3 Ultra-High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

Top TSX dividend stocks to buy in volatile markets

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

If you are looking for top-yielding TSX dividend stocks, here are some of the hot picks.

Canadian Utilities

When it comes to relatively safer investments, utility stocks are better choices. Among TSX utilities, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a high-yielding name that has raised dividends for the last five consecutive decades.

It derives a large chunk of its revenues from regulated operations, which makes its financials quite stable. Even during economic downturns, companies like Canadian Utilities do not see a significant change in demand for their services. This makes their earnings relatively stable and predictable. That’s why it has managed to raise shareholder payouts through the pandemic and even through the 2008 financial meltdown. CU stock currently yields 5%, higher than the industry average.

CU stock has lost 2% in the last 12 months but has returned 9% compounded annually in the last 10 years. So, note that if you have a short-term horizon, utility stocks might disappoint you. However, they generally create a decent amount of wealth in the longer term, mainly driven by their consistently increasing dividends.  

Canadian Natural Resources

Canada’s biggest oil producer Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) pays a decent dividend yield of 4.5%. It has increased shareholder payouts for the last 23 consecutive years, a rare feat in the energy industry.

Canadian Natural Resources has stable earnings and a strong balance sheet that funds such consistently growing payouts. Thanks to its high-class assets and relatively higher oil prices, CNQ has seen stellar free cash flow growth since the pandemic. While much of this excess cash went towards deleveraging, the rest was used for shareholder returns.

CNQ stock has returned 10% in the last 12 months and over 500% in the last three years. For 2023, investors can expect strong buyback activity from it, along with stable dividends. Higher oil prices will likely push energy stocks higher. Moreover, steeper free cash flow growth will allow higher allocation to shareholder returns, further increasing shareholder value.

TC Energy

Canadian energy pipeline operator TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another interesting bet for income-seeking investors. It yields 6.6%, way higher than the TSX stocks’ average. Like peers, it has a long dividend payment history and has raised dividends for the last 23 consecutive years.

Apart from oil and gas infrastructure, TC Energy has interests in power generation facilities as well. This diversified asset mix ensures revenue stability and predictability.

As a result, its earnings have grown by over 7%, compounded annually in the last 10 years. Moreover, even if oil and gas prices turn volatile, TC Energy continues to grow stably, driven by its long-term, fixed-fee contracts. It intends to grow its dividends by 3%–5% per year in the foreseeable future.

TC Energy stock has lost 22% in the last 12 months, notably underperforming TSX energy stocks. However, it will likely create returns in higher-single digits in the long term, driven by its stable earnings and dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Down 30% in the last year, TransAlta stock provides long-term holders with a superior dividend yield at a great price.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Erupts

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It may be a while before we see discounts like these again. Here are three cheap stocks to have on…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Energy Stocks

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Andrew Button

If you have some money to invest, you can invest it confidently in Royal Bank of Canada stock.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

3 High-Yield TSX Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

| Vineet Kulkarni

3 top dividend-paying TSX energy stocks that will likely beat the markets in the long term.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 7

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain highly volatile today, as investors await the Fed chair’s comments on the economy and inflation during…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Energy Stocks

For $500 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 5,560 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fool readers who want big monthly passive income can snatch up Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU): a top dividend TSX stock.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Suncor stock is trading near its cyclical peak. Instead of this oil stock, buy this dividend stock to grow your…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

Why AQN Stock Remains a Risky Bet Despite Its 20% Surge in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Algonquin stock?

Read more »