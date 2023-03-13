Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks to Create Passive Income for Early Retirement

Dividend Stocks to Create Passive Income for Early Retirement

Bank of Montreal and another TSX dividend stock that can help fund a retirement income stream for life.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a rough week for Canadian investors, with banks and other dividend stocks taking a big uppercut to the chin. Indeed, sentiment has gone from hopeful to fearful in just a few trading sessions. With the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) still in hawk mode, questions linger as to whether there’s enough incentive to hit the pause button with rate hikes.

The feeling of unease is almost palpable, as pain from the tech sector works its way into the banking scene. U.S. bank stocks were under considerable pressure in the back half of last week. Canadian banks have also felt a bit of the shockwaves.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) slid around 2.7% on Friday, as it fell in sympathy with the broader basket of U.S. bank stocks. Yet, the Canadian banks are incredibly well capitalized and seem to be more insulated from the idiosyncratic risks that ultimately led to a bank failure in Silicon Valley.

Dividend stocks feeling the pressure

In any case, bank stocks are not immune from economic woes and other shocks. Indeed, every couple of decades, there’s a shocker that weighs heavily on all banks. For investors, it’s important to evaluate the extent of the damage that such a black swan event could cause.

In the case of Canadian banks (and other Canadian firms), I’d argue the sudden downward move is unwarranted. If anything, the last few days of choppy moves could be a terrific buying opportunity for brave investors who know the score.

As stocks fall, their yields swell. This gives dividend investors a chance at getting more passive income for a lower price. Let’s look at two names I’d strongly consider after the wave of market volatility.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal and the other Big Six Canadian banks weren’t hit as hard as U.S. banks this past week, but they still took a bit of a hit. I don’t think the punishment was warranted. Bank of Montreal has a fairly sizeable commercial loan business, but it’s far better capitalized than many of the regional banks that may be more prone to liquidity issues.

The big bank has the financial flexibility to make it through a recession, all while it integrates its recent acquisition of Bank of the West. For now, bank stocks are scary. And that makes BMO stock a very intriguing play for dividend seekers. The stock trades at 6.1 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), with a 4.7% yield. The payout is as healthy as it is “growthy.”

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is another dividend favourite that’s felt the claw of the bear. The stock is down around 19% from its peak and is at risk of hitting 2022 lows as markets turn on stocks. At 20 times trailing P/E, with a 6.4% dividend yield, BCE stock stands out as a magnificent play to fund any passive income stream.

As recession moves in, BCE is bound to feel pressure on its top- and bottom-line. Still, the Big Three telecoms have been through tough times before, and they’ve managed to recover in due time. If you’re investing for the next 10 years or more, I find it tough to pass up on the value proposition at this juncture. The macro headwinds seem more than baked into a name that has a track record of spoiling investors through thick and thin.

The bottom line for passive income seekers

It’s getting harder to finance a retirement amid inflation and market chaos. Still, buying the dip in top blue-chip dividend stocks like BCE and BMO stock can help keep your long-term plans intact.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Create a Perfect Investing Base

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need TSX stocks to go back to again and again, these are three perfect options I would consider…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canada Revenue Agency: 4 Common Tax Credits to Boost Your Wealth Building

| Aditya Raghunath

Lets look at some of the tax credits provided by the Canada Revenue Agency, which should help lower your tax…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be it

| Kay Ng

Here's an excellent core dividend stock to accumulate shares in, as the stock has pulled back to an attractive valuation.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to hold forever.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $10/Day

| Robin Brown

Earning $10/day in passive income might be easier than you think. Here's one way you could get there by buying…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 3.5% Yield) to Buy in March 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Sleep Country Canada stock is down 40% from all-time highs and offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 3.5% right…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own in Tough Times

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks will add to your income amid tough times.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Nearly $500 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking for passive income can earn $6,250 in their TFSA this year by purchasing these three quality stocks.

Read more »