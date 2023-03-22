Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Here’s a top Canadian monthly dividend stock that can help your high passive income for years to come.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market in Canada has plunged sharply in the last year, as the TSX Composite benchmark has lost nearly 11% of its value. While this sharp price correction in stocks has affected investors across sectors, some fundamentally strong dividend stocks have continued to reward their investors with handsome dividends. And that’s exactly why you must always hold some quality dividend stocks in your portfolio, irrespective of economic cycles.

In this article, I’ll highlight a top high-yielding Canadian dividend stock that can be a reliable source of monthly passive income for you in 2023 and beyond, despite short-term market challenges.

A top Canadian monthly dividend stock with an 8.9% yield

Before picking dividend stocks to invest in for the long term, you should always ensure that it has a robust business model with a strong possibility of demand growth for its products and services. Following this guideline will help you filter out weak businesses that can come under pressure in a tough economic environment and cut or even discontinue their dividends in the future.

Speaking of fundamentally strong monthly dividend stocks, Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be worth considering in 2023. The shares of this Markham-headquartered seniors living options provider have witnessed a sharp correction of more than 30% in the last year to currently trade at $10.66 per share, making it look undervalued to buy now for the long term. It currently has a market cap of $780.3 million and offers an attractive 8.8% annualized dividend yield.

Now, let me talk about some key fundamental factors that make it a great monthly dividend stock to hold for years to come.

Key fundamental factors

Sienna has nearly five decades of experience in providing a range of living options to seniors across Canada. Currently, the company has a network of 42 long-term communities, 38 retirement residences, and 13 managed residences, including in British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan provinces. At the end of 2022, it had total assets worth $1.7 billion.

Sienna’s annual revenue fell slightly in 2020, as COVID-19-related restrictions badly hurt the occupancy rate at its properties. Despite continued global pandemic-related challenges, its revenue-growth rate turned positive again in the following year with continued strong demand for its services. In 2022, Sienna posted 7.5% year-over-year positive revenue growth to $718.6 million. But temporary challenges like high inflation and labour shortages drove its adjusted earnings down by 67% from a year ago to $0.15 per share.

Nonetheless, the occupancy rate at its retirement residences has improved for six consecutive quarters. Better occupancy, along with increasing rental rates and its renewed focus on long-term-care redevelopment initiatives, should help Sienna Senior Living deliver strong financial growth in the coming years, making this Canadian monthly dividend stock worth considering on the dip.

Bottom line

As of March 2023, Sienna pays its investors $0.078 per share in monthly dividends. So, if you buy about 5,000 shares at the current market price with an investment of $53,300, you can expect to earn about $390 a month, or $4,680 a year, in passive income from its dividends. That said, you must try to diversify your portfolio to minimize your risks instead of investing such a large sum of money in a single monthly dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Sienna Senior Living$10.665,000$0.078$390Monthly
Prices as of Mar. 21, 2023

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying in a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This retail stock offers substantial long-term gains, and for a great price, while also bringing in a substantial dividend. So,…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $800 Per Month

| Kay Ng

If you need high current income, you can explore these dividend stock ideas. In the long run, you can expect…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement 

| Puja Tayal

Are you worried about retiring in a weak economy? Here are three ways to invest for retirement while hedging against…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Couples: How to Make $800/Month in Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

With a cumulative contribution room of $176,000 TFSA couples can easily generate more than $800 in monthly dividend income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Tips to Make More Money Investing

| Kay Ng

You can make more money by avoiding losers. Populate your diversified stock portfolio with quality dividend stocks!

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a great stock to buy in March 2023? Prospective investors should take a closer look at what Fortis…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

| Joey Frenette

Telus and Nutrien are terrific dividend stocks that you shouldn't fear if they sink further.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on the TSX

| Tony Dong

These dividend-paying stocks tend to be less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »