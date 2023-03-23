Home » Investing » Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

You can create a robust monthly dividend income portfolio around SmartCentres REIT, and another top passive income play today.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

Designing your investment portfolio around pre-set personal objectives could make it easier to stick to a long-term investment program. Objectives could include an explicit income target, for example, receiving $500 each month, or $6,000 every year in passive income. Bonds and guaranteed investment certificates now offer good yields and can be incorporated into portfolio design. However, stocks generally offer better long-term growth prospects, on top of regular dividend income.

To receive $500 in passive income every month from your investment portfolio, you may buy TSX dividend stocks that pay regular dividends on a monthly basis.

Ideally, it would be best if you went for monthly-pay dividend stocks with a solid dividend history, and businesses with stable and preferably growing operations, and solid cash flow growth outlooks. Such businesses may have tangible moats that support cash flow growth during your investment horizon so you may enjoy growing dividend income without further capital investments.

The two TSX dividend stocks discussed below could be some of your best bets for monthly passive income generation and future capital growth.

SmartCentres REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) naturally dominate lists of monthly-pay dividend stocks because the entire asset class was designed to efficiently distribute tax-advantaged real estate income to investors. REITs generally distribute income on a monthly basis, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the best REITs in its sub-class.

SmartCenters REIT is an open-air shopping mall giant with 174 properties, the majority of which are Walmart-anchored retail assets. This retail anchor reported intense leasing activity with industry-leading (and still rising) occupancy rates of 98% in 2022 supporting positive growth in same-property net operating income.

The trust’s robust development activity that turns highly sought malls into mixed-use properties with growing exposure to residential properties, self-storage, and industrial spaces should support operating income growth, and improve payout coverage going forward.

You can buy units at a 15% discount to their book value today and lock in a very good 7.2% distribution yield over a long-term investment horizon. Major shareholder and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Goldhar recently acquired 104,000 more units. The billionaire insider knows well to capitalize on value investing opportunities.

The trust pays $0.154 per unit in monthly distributions that should yield a juicy 7.2% annually. To receive $500 in passive income every month, investors can buy 3,247 SmartCentres REIT units for a total consideration of $83,253.08 given today’s price, as summarized below.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN)$25.643,247$0.154$500.04Monthly

Investors could do better by placing REIT investments in tax-advantaged accounts, especially the Tax-Free Savings Account for potentially improved after-tax returns because REIT income distributions are ordinarily taxed at one’s average income tax rates.

Savaria Corp

Savaria Corporation (TSX:SIS) is a global leader in patient mobility and accessibility solutions that pays regular dividends every month to its stock investors. The $1 billion stairlift and elevator maker pays a $0.043 per share monthly dividend that yields 3.3% annually. The company has raised dividends each year for the past 10 years and achieved an 11.2% average annual dividend growth rate over the past five years.

In 2022, Savaria reported impressive performance. This included strong 19.4% year-over-year revenue growth to $789.1 million despite currency headwinds. Most of its sales growth in 2022 was organic (12.7% growth) while a 2021 acquisition of Handicare amplified the stellar results. Net earnings surged 189% year over year to $0.55 per diluted share.

Management expects the company to organically grow revenue by 8–10% in 2023 backed by high order backlogs, cross-selling, and strong demand seen in its Accessibility and Patient Care segments. The company is targeting 8%–10% sales growth each year for the next three years as it strives to reach its $1 billion revenue target by 2025.

Savaria grew sales by more than 120% over the past two years and more than double its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) during the period. Acquisitions could amplify revenue, earnings, and free cash flow growth to support further dividend increases.

To receive $500 a month in passive income, investors may buy 11,628 shares in Savaria Corp for a total consideration of $182,908.44 at today’s SIS stock trading price, as summarized below.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Savaria Corp (TSX:SIS)$15.7311,628$0.043$499.88Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for High-Yield Income Each Month

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking passive income? Consider investing in these high-yield TSX dividend stocks now.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in March 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for great dividend stocks to buy? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These TSX industry leaders look cheap today and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks all have earnings coming up that could see share prices rise higher, so get in on a…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are five of the best dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy to boost their passive income in the current…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 2,000 Shares of This Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a renewable energy-focused monthly dividend stock you can buy now to create a reliable source of alternative income in…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Puja Tayal

This glorious dividend stock is a buy in all market situations. It not only gives you market returns but also…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

| Tony Dong

These two TSX picks have been historically less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »