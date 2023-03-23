Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Save on Taxes and Buy These 2 Cheap Bank Stocks

RRSP Investors: Save on Taxes and Buy These 2 Cheap Bank Stocks

Are you looking to save taxes via RRSP contributions? Here are two TSX bank stocks you can hold in the RRSP today.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

With the tax season upon us, it makes sense to look at options that will help you lower your tax bill. For instance, Canadians can lower their tax liability by allocating funds to the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

One of the most popular registered accounts in Canada, the RRSP encourages residents to save for retirement. You can hold a variety of qualified investments across asset classes in the RRSP. Moreover, any contributions towards this account are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

You are eligible to contribute up to 18% of your taxable income (until a certain amount) towards the RRSP. So, if you earned $100,000 in 2022, your RRSP contributions will be limited to a maximum of $18,000, decreasing your taxable income to $82,000.

As the RRSP is a retirement fund, you can hold quality blue-chip stocks in this account and benefit from compounded gains over time. Given the recent pullback in shares prices of TSX bank stocks, let’s look at two undervalued gems you can hold in your retirement fund right now.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

The largest company on the TSX in terms of market cap, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is valued at $179 billion. At the time of writing, RY stock is down 14% from all-time highs, increasing its dividend yield to 4.1%.

Despite a difficult economic environment, RY stock is forecast to increase its adjusted earnings per share to $12.67 in fiscal 2024 (ended in October) from $11.19 per share in fiscal 2022. So, the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings.

Bay Street is bullish on Royal Bank of Canada stock and expects shares to gain 12% in the next 12 months. After accounting for dividends, total returns will be closer to 16%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) offers shareholders a forward yield of 6%. The banking giant derives 75% of its earnings from Canada and 18% from the United States. Its massive exposure to the Canadian economy has dragged the share price lower by 31% from all-time highs.

Investors are worried about rising mortgage rates that might result in lower demand as well as an uptick in delinquency rates. Mortgage loans also account for 55% of the company’s total loan book, and 37% of these loans were issued at variable rates.

But CIBC has managed to thrive amid multiple recessions, and the TSX stock is priced at just eight times forward earnings. It’s also trading at a discount of 15% to consensus price target estimates.

Why should you hold Canadian banks in your RRSP?

The Canadian banking sector is highly regulated, making it difficult for new entrants to enter the market. Canadian banks are also very conservative, allowing them to grow earnings and dividends at a sustainable pace.

For instance, the financial crisis in 2008 led to several banks in the U.S. rolling back dividend payouts. But most Canadian big banks, including Royal Bank of Canada, maintained dividends, showcasing the resiliency of their balance sheets.

In the last 20 years, RY has increased its dividend at an annual rate of 9.9%, while CIBC stock has increased its payout by 7.4%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

How to Invest in the Bank Bailout News

| Andrew Button

Highly liquid banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank are the most viable buys in an environment in which banks are collapsing.

Read more »

worry concern
Bank Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BMO or CIBC Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While both offer high dividends and immense value, does BMO or CIBC stock offer the better dividend buy?

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TD Bank Stock?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock trades near its 12-month low Is this bank stock now oversold?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks I’d Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like Bank of Montreal can add some much needed dividend income to your portfolio.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

I’m looking to snatch up undervalued and underrated bank stocks like Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) in the final weeks of March.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

What’s Next for Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Royal Bank of Canada stock fell 7%, as bank stocks felt the tremors of the U.S. banking crisis.

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Canadian Investors: Should You Be Worried About Scotiabank Stock?

| Puja Tayal

The U.S. banking crisis created a selloff in global bank stocks. Should you be worried about Scotiabank stock or buy…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian bank stocks, such as TD Bank and RY Bank, are reeling under the pressure of a weak macro environment.…

Read more »