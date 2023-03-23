Home » Investing » Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

This glorious dividend stock is a buy in all market situations. It not only gives you market returns but also dividend growth.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

Even risk-takers look for some certainty. Knowing that you will receive X amount in your account gives you the backing to take risks. But that doesn’t mean you should put most of your portfolio in fixed-income securities. Build a diversified pool of fixed-income securities and magnificent dividend stocks that react differently to different situations. 

Why buy dividend stocks hand over fist? 

Dividend aristocrats give you a slightly better return than fixed-income securities in the long run as their dividend amount grows along with the economy. This quality of dividend aristocrats makes them an investment investors continue buying hand over fist. 

Most dividend aristocrats are utility companies. Electricity, gas, water, and internet are some basic necessities for which you shell out money every month. There is no quality difference, and it is mostly a single provider because the cost of setting up the infrastructure is high. Thus, they enjoy regular cash flows. Now electricity and gas prices are regulated, but internet prices are not. That gives telecom companies an advantage of charging subscribers higher amounts for 5G

Among the dividend aristocrats, BCE (TSX:BCE) is my first choice. Here’s why. 

One dividend stock to continue buying 

BCE is a stock you may already have in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio. But you can also buy it in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). If you are looking for an investment but can’t understand where to park your money, BCE is a good choice. 

Let’s look at BCE stock’s performance. Its share price is not too volatile. During the 2021 tech bubble, when everything was rising at a rapid pace, BCE stock surged 21%, in line with the S&P TSX Composite Index. In the last 12 months, BCE and the S&P TSX Composite Index fell almost 11%. This performance shows that BCE can give you a market return. 

If you invest in an S&P TSX Composite Index ETF, you only get exposure to price momentum for an annual management fee. But with BCE, you don’t have to pay a management fee, and you can lock in an average dividend yield of 5.5%. The telco has been growing its dividend at an average rate of 5% for 11 years. 

Why invest in BCE? 

In Canada, three telcos – BCE, Rogers Communications, and Telus Mobility – account for 86% market share. Among the three, Rogers Communications has been stuck on the $20 billion merger with Shaw Communications for two years. This merger will make Rogers an industry leader and keep BCE on its toes with its continuous focus on efficiency and competitivity. Telus is also a good dividend stock to diversify your portfolio, but it has a lower average dividend yield of 4.9%.

How to invest in such dividend stocks continuously 

There is a trick to buying dividend aristocrats without burning a hole in your pocket. Like your rent and utility bills, you can allocate a $250 monthly budget to these stocks. As they are not very volatile, your investment amount will grow in the long term along with the market, with some hiccups in the short term. 

YearBCE average share price
(4% CAGR)		ContributionNo. of shares purchasedTotal sharesDividend per share
(5% CAGR)		Annual dividend
2023$63.0$3,000.047.6 $3.9$184.3
2024$65.5$3,000.045.893.4$4.1$379.6
2025$68.1$3,000.044.0137.4$4.3$586.4
2026$70.9$3,000.042.3179.8$4.5$805.4
2027$73.7$3,000.040.7220.5$4.7$1,037.1
2028$76.6$3,000.039.1259.6$4.9$1,282.3
2029$79.7$3,000.037.6297.2$5.2$1,541.6
2030$82.9$3,000.036.2333.4$5.4$1,815.7
2031$86.2$3,000.034.8368.2$5.7$2,105.4
2032$89.7$3,000.033.5401.7$6.0$2,411.6
Invest $250/month and get $200/month in passive income

You make a monthly investment of $250 for 10 years in BCE, whose stock price and dividend per share grows at a CAGR of 4% and 5%, respectively. The stock has the potential to give you a passive income of $200/month ($2,411 annually) in 10 years and grow your $30,000 investment to $36,000. 

Diversify your dividend portfolio to earn a 6% dividend yield and 5% dividend growth to realize the above passive income. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks for High-Yield Income Each Month

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking passive income? Consider investing in these high-yield TSX dividend stocks now.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in March 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for great dividend stocks to buy? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

| Brian Paradza, CFA

You can create a robust monthly dividend income portfolio around SmartCentres REIT, and another top passive income play today.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These TSX industry leaders look cheap today and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks all have earnings coming up that could see share prices rise higher, so get in on a…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are five of the best dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy to boost their passive income in the current…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 2,000 Shares of This Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a renewable energy-focused monthly dividend stock you can buy now to create a reliable source of alternative income in…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

| Tony Dong

These two TSX picks have been historically less volatile than the overall market.

Read more »