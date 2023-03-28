Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

If you have $5,000 to invest, here are two TSX stocks you can buy and hold as part of your retirement portfolio.

Stock market investing can be an excellent way to secure your financial future. With the right mindset, approach, and discipline, you do not even need substantial starting capital to start investing. Many investors begin building their retirement portfolios with small amounts. While investing in high-growth stocks seems attractive, true wealth-building demands investing with a long investment horizon .

In the near term, the stock market can be incredibly volatile due to several factors. Whether it is seasonality or geopolitical situations, stock markets can swing drastically at a moment’s notice. True wealth building comes through identifying and investing in high-quality stocks with a stronger potential to grow over time.

If you have even $5,000 to begin investing for your retirement, the TSX offers plenty of stocks you can allocate it to for a strong start to building your retirement portfolio. Today, we will discuss two stocks that can be excellent long-term buy-and-hold investments for this purpose.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a $50.68 billion market capitalization diversified software company. If you are a seasoned investor, seeing a tech stock as a recommendation for a retirement portfolio might seem odd.

Tech stocks are typically high-growth-focused companies that are riskier investments than most others on the stock market. Constellation Software stock, however, sets itself apart from typical tech stocks.

Operating over 650 niche software businesses worldwide, CSU stock identifies and invests in smaller tech companies. It uses its expertise, experience, and financial strength to help the businesses under its banner grow, fueling its own growth. With plenty of capital to invest and thousands of businesses that it can still invest in, there is no shortage of growth opportunities for CSU stock.

As of this writing, CSU stock trades for $2,391.35 per share. Down by just 2.8% from its 52-week high, it might be the right time to buy its shares before it soars to new all-time highs.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is another excellent stock to consider for a self-directed retirement portfolio. The future of the energy industry is green and clean, and renewable energy stocks like Northland Power will lead the charge.

Despite its immense long-term growth potential, the renewable energy sector also plummeted in 2022. While it might have been alarming for many investors, the downturn has created the perfect opportunity to invest in clean energy stocks.

Investing in the sector while it is down can position you to capture wealth growth through the sector’s recovery. NPI stock is an $8.33 billion market capitalization power producer headquartered in Toronto. It has a well-established presence in the renewable energy space and a globally diversified customer base. It has outperformed the broader market several times and can do so again.

As of this writing, NPI stock trades for $333.22 per share and boasts a juicy 3.61% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

Stocks in high-end businesses can perform very well for you if you are a patient investor. If you are building a retirement portfolio, you must identify high-quality stocks you can remain invested in for a long time. While market volatility might result in short-term losses in even the highest-quality stocks, you must focus on whether the stock can weather the storm and come out stronger on the other side.

Constellation Software stock and Northland Power stock have proven themselves worthy assets to consider for this purpose. If you are starting a self-directed retirement portfolio, NPI stock and CSU stock can be great foundations for it.