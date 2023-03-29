Home » Investing » 3 Oversold Dividend Stocks (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Right Now

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Right Now

TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy offer investors dividend yields of more than 7% in 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Beaten-down or oversold dividend stocks are currently offering investors a tasty dividend yield. A company’s dividend yield and its share price have an inverse relationship. So, when share prices move lower in a bear market, you can benefit from generous yields and long-term capital gains once investor sentiment improves.

While dividend payouts are not guaranteed, there are several TSX stocks that have maintained these payments across market cycles, showcasing the resiliency of their business model. I’ll look at three such oversold dividend stocks that offer yields of more than 7% that you can consider buying right now.

Enbridge stock

One of the most popular dividend stocks on the TSX is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). In the last 10 years, ENB stock has gained just 7%. However, after accounting for its dividend yield, total returns are closer to 80%.

While Enbridge is a cyclical company, its strong operational performance, and rising capital expenditures have allowed it to increase dividends each year for 28 consecutive years. As energy prices have cooled off, ENB stock is currently trading 16% below its 52-week high, increasing its forward yield to 7.1%.

In 2022, Enbridge reported earnings of $11 billion, or $5.42 per share. Despite lower commodity prices in 2023, the company forecasts cash flow between $5.25 and $5.65 per share this year. Moreover, Enbridge completed $4 billion worth of expansion projects in 2022, which should support higher cash flows, despite lower oil prices.

Right now, ENB stock trades at nine times free cash flow, which is quite cheap. With a payout ratio of 65%, the energy giant has enough room to increase dividends, lower its debt or reinvest profits in other cash-generating projects.

TC Energy stock

Similar to Enbridge, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a diversified energy infrastructure company. Priced at 13 times forward earnings, TC Energy currently offers you a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Despite volatile energy prices, the TSX stock has returned 11% annually to shareholders since the start of this millennium. Around 95% of its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is tied to long-term, rate-regulated contracts, making cash flows predictable.

With $114 billion in assets, TC Energy will invest another $34 billion in capital expenditures through 2028, allowing it to increase dividends between 3% and 5% annually in the near term. After adjusting for dividends, TC Energy may return over 20% to investors, given consensus price target estimates.

Diversified Royalty stock

The final TSX dividend stock on my list is Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV), which offers a tasty yield of 8.3%. In addition to its dividends, the small-cap company is also trading at a cheap forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5.

It is a multi-royalty entity that focuses on acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in Canada, and the U.S. Diversified Royalty now has seven royalty revenue streams, and it’s forecast to increase sales by 27.5% year over year to $57.6 million in 2023.

Diversified Royalty’s asset-light business model allows the company to distribute a majority of its cash flows to shareholders via dividends each month. In addition to attractive monthly payouts, DIV stock is also trading at a discount of 35% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How to Retire in a Bearish Market

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to retire this year but are skeptical because of the bearish market? Here is a way to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Drops Even More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We still aren't in a recession, so we still haven't seen a market bottom. If these stocks drop even more,…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Shares I’d Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Dirt-cheap dividend stocks should be evaluated more thoroughly than their more stable counterparts for long-term dividend sustainability.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Buy More of Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Adam Othman

With bank stocks down after the fall of three U.S. banks, it might be time to load up on Royal…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Portfolio: 4 Dividend Stocks to Get Started

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer some of the best and most stable passive income out there if you want to get…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Oversold Stocks That Should Be On Your Radar Right Now

| Adam Othman

Consider these three oversold stocks if you want undervalued stocks for your self-directed TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Might Be the Best Buy You Make in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock just increased its dividend by 12%, and remains a solid long-term buy trading in value territory right…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs. Telus

| Brian Paradza, CFA

What TELUS stock lacks in yield, it makes up for in better capital gains potential over BCE stock.

Read more »