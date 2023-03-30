Home » Investing » Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,100 in Annual Dividends

Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,100 in Annual Dividends

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Fiera Capital provide investors with an attractive yield in 2023. Let’s see if the TSX stock is a buy.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

At a time when equity markets are volatile, dividend stocks provide investors with a semblance of certainty. A bearish sentiment primarily driven by a sluggish global economy has driven valuations of stocks across sectors significantly lower. But the pullback in share prices has driven dividend yields higher, as the two are inversely related.

So, income-seeking dividend investors can consider buying shares at a discount and benefit from outsized yields right now. While dividend payouts are not guaranteed, you can identify companies that are fundamentally strong with the ability to maintain payouts across business cycles.

One such high-dividend stock is Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ), which currently yields over 11%.

Is Fiera Capital a top dividend stock?

Fiera Capital is an alternate asset manager, which generates revenue from management fees and performance fees. So, its sales are directly tied to the assets under management, or AUM.

Fiera Capital ended 2021 with an AUM of a record $188 billion, allowing the company to report sales of $737.8 million that year. Its AUM fell to $158.5 billion in 2022, driving its top line lower to $670 million.

Fiera Capital explained equity and fixed-income markets were reeling under pressure in 2022, resulting in a decline in AUM. However, the AUM of its private markets segment was up 14.5%.

The company remains bullish on the long-term prospects of the private markets. Its AUM in this business has grown by 14% annually in the last three years to $18.2 billion. Comparatively, its sales derived from this segment have grown by 20% annually since 2019 to $204 million.

Fiera Capital stock is undervalued

Fiera Capital is focused on delivering robust returns to its base of institutional and high-net-worth customers. The company claimed around 96% of equity and 85% of fixed-income AUM have outperformed the benchmark in the last three years.

Valued at a market cap of $791 million, Fiera Capital is forecast to increase sales to $698 million in 2023 and $742 million in 2024. Comparatively, its adjusted earnings are forecast to improve to $1.27 per share in 2024 from $1.17 per share in 2022.

So, FSZ stock is priced at just 1.05 times 2024 sales and six times forward earnings, which is quite cheap, given its tasty dividend yield.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Fiera Capital$7.711,297$0.215$279Quarterly

Fiera Capital pays investors annual dividends of $0.86 per share, translating to a forward yield of 11.1%. So, an investment of $10,000 in FSZ stock will help you earn $1,110 in annual dividends. Moreover, in the last 19 years, these payouts have risen at an annual rate of 7%.

If Fiera Capital continues to increase dividends by 7% annually, your annual dividends will almost double to $2,200 in the next 10 years.

Fiera Capital stock is also trading 41% below all-time highs. In addition to a solid dividend payout, investors can also benefit from capital gains in the long term.

The Foolish takeaway

Fiera Capital and its peers attract investor capital during a bull run allowing them to increase sales and profit margins consistently. However, during a bear market, investors park their funds in safe-haven assets such as gold and treasuries.

So, if you expect the bear market to end by 2023, it makes sense to buy shares of Fiera Capital right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Teamwork and team spirit
Dividend Stocks

Is This Stock a Slam Dunk Buy for Dividend Investors?

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive Canadian dividend stock continues to perform well in this economic environment, making it one of the best to…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This top dividend stock has significantly outperformed the TSX over the last decade, making it one of the best to…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks That Pay Investors Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three TSX stocks are an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks Poised to Beat the TSX Index

| Vineet Kulkarni

Three TSX stocks that could outrace the market in 2023.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare REIT is a dividend stock that's returning a very generous 9.4% today. Can we rely on this extraordinary…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Gen Z Investors: 3 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z investors can hold these safe stocks for decades without a worry they'll be gone in that time, and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 3,872 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Adam Othman

Hypothetically, buying 3,872 shares of this monthly dividend-paying REIT can help you generate $1,000 per month in passive income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Income (And Then Hold for Growth)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession may arrive, but these three dividend stocks offer stable income to see you through it, and growth beyond…

Read more »