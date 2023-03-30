Home » Investing » Presenting… An Everyday Stock Portfolio for Canadian Investors!

Presenting… An Everyday Stock Portfolio for Canadian Investors!

Looking to diversify your portfolio? Here’s a look at some of the best everyday stock portfolio options for Canadian Investors!

Finding that right mix of stocks today can make the difference between retiring early or working for another decade. Fortunately, the market gives plenty of opportunities for Canadian investors to consider. This makes the task of establishing an everyday stock portfolio an easy task.

The everyday stock portfolio for Canadian Investors

Everyday stocks are those we interact with on a daily basis, yet often dismiss as viable investments. These successful businesses are often necessities in our daily lives, making them that much more important to consider.

Even better, these everyday stocks often offer generous dividends. Many also provide a storied history of increases that may go back decades. So then, where are those everyday stocks for Canadian investors to consider buying?

Here’s a look at three stellar options to consider.

Invest in what you eat

Grocery stocks are some of the best long-term options on the market. Despite that appeal, many are often looked over in lieu of shinier investments. One such example to consider is Metro (TSX:MRU).

Metro is one of the largest grocers in Canada. Metro boasts an impressive network of over 900 stores located predominantly in Quebec and Ontario. The company also has a pharmacy network through its Jean Coutu brand. The pharmacy network overlaps with its grocery store network for last-mile sales.

Grocery stores are incredibly defensive investments. They provide a necessary service, for which there is little if any substitute. That’s part of the reason why Metro is still trading in the black over the trailing 12-month period.

Turning to income, Metro offers a quarterly dividend that provides a respectable yield of 1.68%. That’s not the highest yield on the market, but it is stable and does offer some impressive growth.

In fact, prospective investors should take note that Metro has provided an annual uptick to that dividend for nearly three decades without fail.

Given the necessities that Metro provides and its strong position, the stock is a great addition to any everyday stock portfolio for Canadian investors.

Everyone shops here, so you may as well invest

Grocery stocks are great, but let’s also talk about an iconic Canadian retailer – Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A). Retail stocks are typically seen as higher-risk options during a market slowdown, but Canadian Tire is a unique option that is unlike many of its peers.

For one thing, Canadian Tire is well-diversified across several brands, including its namesake store. Those other segments are well-diversified and include popular names such as Mark’s, Sport Chek, Party City, and Helly Hansen, among others.

Interestingly, those product lines also include a variety of sales channels, such as online and in-store options. In fact, in recent years, Canadian Tire has expanded its online channel, adding exclusive products and integrating its popular rewards offering.

In short, the retailer is set up to not only weather a slowdown but to continue showing strong growth.

Another reason why Canadian investors should see Canadian Tire as an everyday stock portfolio pick is the company’s dividend. Canadian Tire pays out a generous quarterly dividend, which currently works out to an insane yield of 4.09%.

This behemoth is everywhere

Some brands are more prominent than others in our daily lives. And while Canadian Tire’s brand and iconic stores are instantly recognizable, there are other everyday stocks that are more subtle, yet still superb investment options.

One such example is BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE is one of the largest telecoms in Canada, but that’s not all the company offers. BCE also operates a massive media segment that includes dozens of radio and TV stations offering nationwide coverage.

The telecom also has an interest in professional sports teams, giving it representation in multiple complementary segments across the country.

Even without its juicy dividend and superb growth prospects, BCE would be a noteworthy addition to any everyday stock portfolio for Canadian investors. Fortunately, the company’s dividend makes it hard to ignore.

BCE offers a quarterly dividend with an insane 6.38% yield. The telecom has also provided annual upticks to that dividend for well over a decade, making it a superb candidate for a buy-and-forget portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

