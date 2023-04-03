Home » Investing » Passive Income: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Passive Income: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

These dividend stocks are oversold.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Investors who missed the big rally off the pandemic market crash are getting another chance to buy TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for portfolios focused on generating steady and growing passive income.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU) trades for close to $44 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up 5% on the day as a result of the recent jump in the price of oil, but Suncor still trades way below the $53 mark it hit last June.

Oil bulls expect the price of oil to take a new run at US$100 per barrel in the next 12-18 months supported by the recent surprise supply cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and anticipated demand growth, as China extends its post-covid reopening and global travel continues to rebound.

Suncor made good progress in its efforts to shore up the balance sheet in the past two years. The sale of non-core assets will continue that trend and management is also using the cash windfall to buy back stock and return the dividend to a new high after the steep cut that was put in place in the early days of the pandemic. A new chief executive officer joined the company this year with a focus on improving safety at the company and driving more efficiency across the asset base.

Suncor operates refineries and a portfolio of about 1,500 Petro-Canada retail locations in addition to the oil sands production sites. The integrated structure historically helped Suncor ride out volatility in the oil market, and that should be the case again in a post-pandemic environment.

Investors can get a 4.7% yield at the current share price. If oil bulls are correct in their predications, Suncor stock looks cheap today.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades for close to $53 per share right now compared to more than $70 at this time last year. The pullback occurred as part of the broader slump in energy infrastructure stocks through the back end of 2022, but TC Energy also had some company-specific issues that upset investors.

The main cloud hanging over the stock is the company’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project that is being built to bring natural gas from producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built on the B.C. coast.

Pandemic delays, soaring material costs, rising labour expenses, bad weather, and disputes with contractors have all combined to more than double the expected cost of building the pipeline. This is frustrating for investors, but most of the bad news should be in the rearview mirror. TC Energy worked out a cost-sharing agreement with LNG Canada last year, and the pipeline is now more than 80% complete.

Looking ahead, TC Energy’s $34 billion capital program is still expected to drive adequate revenue and cash flow growth to support annual dividend increases of at least 3% over the medium term. The board has raised the payout every year for more than two decades, so the guidance should be solid.

Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 7% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for passive income

Suncor and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are the perfect option on the TSX today for those wanting stable income for the next…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How Canadians Can Earn $500 Per Month Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors looking to earn $500 in tax-free dividend income each month can hold these three TSX stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Could Bombardier Stock Hit $100 This Year?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Bombardier stock has gained 300% since last June.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 3 Unloved Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks look undervalued today.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Puja Tayal

Has the 2023 market volatility put you in investing dilemma? Then invest in this high-yield dividend stock that is a…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

$100,000 in Savings and These 4 Stocks Could Help You Retire in 2 Decades

| Adam Othman

You are eligible for your pension, even if you retire early. You have to fill the gap in between with…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock Is Up 70% This Year: Is It a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, WELL stock might be up 70%, but why? The answer will tell you why you should pick up this…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $40 Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-dividend REITs can help you generate a stable stream of recurring income with just a small amount of…

Read more »