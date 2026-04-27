Here’s why this dividend stock isn’t just one of the best to buy on the TSX, but one you’ll never feel the need to sell.

The Dividend Stock I Own and Have Zero Intention of Ever Selling

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

For these reasons—diversification, income reliability, and growth runway—BIP.UN is a strong buy‑and‑hold dividend stock you’re unlikely to feel the need to sell.

That steady cash flow, plus active capital‑recycling and disciplined allocation, supports a sustainable distribution (yield >5%) with management targeting 5–9% annual distribution growth and 12–15% long‑term returns.

When it comes to finding dividend stocks you can buy and hold for the long haul, there are very few that actually make it easy to stick to that strategy.

Because while long-term investing sounds simple, in reality, most stocks eventually give you a reason to second-guess them. Whether it’s volatility, slowing growth, or changes in the broader market, there’s usually something that forces you to constantly re-evaluate your position.

And that’s exactly why finding dividend stocks that you genuinely don’t feel the need to sell is so rare.

With that said, the one stock I own that I don’t think I’ll ever need to sell is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Brookfield is one of the best long-term investments on the TSX because of the type of assets it owns, but more importantly, because of how consistently it generates cash flow and turns that into a reliable and growing stream of income for investors.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

Source: Getty Images

Why Brookfield Infrastructure is such an easy long-term hold

One of the biggest reasons Brookfield is such a top-notch dividend stock is the reliable businesses that make up its portfolio. Instead of relying on a single industry or region, it owns a globally diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that are essential to how the economy functions.

These are assets such as energy infrastructure, transportation networks, data infrastructure, and utilities, all spread across different countries and markets.

And that diversification is key because rather than relying on one specific driver of growth, Brookfield generates cash flow from multiple sources. And that doesn’t just reduce risk, it also helps smooth out performance over time, supporting its ability to pay a consistent distribution.

Even more importantly, though, is that the assets Brookfield owns are essential. They’re the types of infrastructure that businesses and consumers rely on every single day, regardless of what’s happening in the economy.

And that’s what makes the cash flow so predictable, and what makes Brookfield such a high-quality dividend stock. The business is built on long-term contracts, regulated assets, and services that people simply can’t avoid using.

And that combination of diversification, reliability, and income is what makes it such an easy stock to hold for the long haul.

Why it’s a dividend stock you’ll likely never feel the need to sell

In addition to the reliability of its operations and the consistent cash flow that Brookfield Infrastructure generates, what makes it even more compelling is that it continues to grow.

Instead of simply holding these assets indefinitely, Brookfield actively recycles capital by selling mature assets and reinvesting in new opportunities with higher growth potential, which is a key driver of its long-term performance.

This way, Brookfield is not only one of the most defensive dividend stocks you can own, but one you can have confidence buying and holding for years.

Plus, on top of that capital recycling strategy that it employs, management has consistently proven its ability to identify long-term trends early. For example, its growing exposure to digital infrastructure and data-related assets has positioned it to benefit from increasing global demand.

So it’s no surprise that Brookfield targets long-term annual returns of 12% to 15% for investors, along with annual distribution increases of 5% to 9%.

That’s why it’s one of the best stocks to buy and never sell. And while it also offers an attractive yield today, currently above 5%, it’s a stock you buy for much more than just the income.

It’s not just about how much you’re getting paid today. It’s about how sustainable that income is and how consistently it can grow over time.

Because at the end of the day, the goal isn’t just to find a stock you can hold through volatility, it’s to find a dividend stock backed by a business that makes you feel comfortable holding it in the first place.

And for me, Brookfield Infrastructure is exactly that kind of stock.