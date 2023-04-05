Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in April 2023

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in April 2023

Here’s why Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top dividend stocks long-term investors should consider.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Adding dividend stocks to any portfolio can help to stabilize and increase the returns of any portfolio. Indeed, roughly half of the long-term total-return investors gets tends to come in the form of dividends. Thus, having high-quality dividend stocks as a portion of one’s overall holdings can significantly increase an investors’ return over the long term.

For those beginner investors looking for where to start, the search can be daunting. There are thousands of dividend-paying stocks out there to choose from globally.

With that said, there are some top Canadian dividend stocks I think are worth buying right now. Thus, for those looking to stay close to home, here are two top income-generating stocks to consider.

Top dividend stocks to buy: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) I’ve had on my radar for some time. With nearly 47.3 million square feet worth of income-producing properties in key global markets like Canada, the U.S., and Europe, this is a real estate stock I’d put in the blue-chip category.

This REIT allows investors who want to gain exposure to industrial real estate (warehouses and logistics locations, mainly) with the ability to do so. Many of these locations can cost millions of dollars to acquire. Thus, the average investor (and even many who would consider themselves wealthy) are likely excluded from this particular real estate asset class.

With a REIT, investor funds can be pooled together to invest in growth properties. In return, investors receive at least 90% of the net operating income of the trust in the form of distributions.

For Dream Industrial, the current dividend yield sits at around 4.8%. Better, investors can gain access to this trust at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than six times. That’s dirt cheap.

Industrial real estate is one sector I continue to pound the table on. This is an asset class with strong secular tailwinds from e-commerce and other high-growth areas of the economy. Thus, for beginner investors looking for dividend stocks to start with, this is a great one to choose.

Fortis

Another company I’d put among the best dividend stocks for beginner investors to buy is Fortis (TSX:FTS). This Canadian multinational gas and electricity utilities holding firm is among the most stable and steady Canadian stocks out there. Notably, Fortis’s operations span into the U.S. and Caribbean, meaning the company isn’t a pure play on domestic growth.

The key reason I like Fortis is the company’s dividend. Interestingly, it’s not necessarily Fortis’s yield that excites me (3.9% isn’t too bad, after all). Rather, it’s Fortis’s streak of nearly five decades of continuous dividend increases that I think makes this stock a no-brainer.

Any time a company increases its dividend over the course of five decades, you know it’s a stable gem. The ability of Fortis to withstand multiple recessions over the past five decades means that even if a recession is on the horizon, this is a company that’s defensive enough to hold its own.

Additionally, this fact highlights the stability of Fortis’s cash flows. The regulated utilities business is among the most stable in terms of cash flow. That’s largely because the company’s clientele won’t ever stop paying their bills (unless they want their lights and heat shut off). As a result, investors can rely on the company’s revenue and earnings growth over time (regulated utilities are allowed to raise prices at a stipulated rate).

Over the long term, I think these two Canadian dividend stocks are great holdings for any investor — for beginner investors, even more so.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want $113/Month in Passive Income? Invest $20K in This Canadian Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This top Canadian dividend stock could help you earn reliable passive income of $113 a month.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 15,000 Shares of This Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers substantial passive income if you have the cash set aside for such an investment, and could…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

| Puja Tayal

A $375 monthly investment can earn you $500 in passive income each month through these dividend stocks. Here’s how.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you don't have savings, you can quickly put aside $5,000 for the year and put it towards safe…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high dividend yield and stable cash flows from a highly defensive healthcare portfolio, this under-$10 dividend stock would…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

| Puja Tayal

Here is a dividend stock to earn passive income that can beat inflation with its 7–10% dividend growth rate.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks (Down Over 20%) to Buy in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can buy cheap TSX dividend stocks that are trading at a reasonable valuation in 2023.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for April 2023

| Kay Ng

You can invest passively and manage your stock portfolio with less work by adding to blue-chip stocks on market corrections.

Read more »