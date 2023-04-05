Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

Canadian investors can consider buying undervalued TSX stocks such as Softchoice to benefit from outsized gains.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The contribution limit for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors has increased to $6,500 in 2023 to keep up with inflation. A popular registered account among Canadians, the TFSA can be used to hold a variety of qualified investments across asset classes such as bonds, shares, and exchange-traded funds.

With the selloff surrounding equity markets having dragged valuations of companies across sectors lower, investors can buy undervalued dividend stocks right now and benefit from outsized gains.

One such TSX stock you can buy in April 2023 is Softchoice (TSX:SFTC). Let’s see why.

Is Softchoice stock a TFSA buy right now?

Softchoice designs, implements, and manages multi-vendor IT environments essential to the operations of its base of enterprise clients. Valued at a market cap of $1 billion, SFTC stock is part of a highly fragmented IT solutions market.

The IT solutions in North America already exceeds $1 trillion and is forecast to grow 7% annually through 2025. Softchoice now expects its total addressable market in 2022 to surpass $300 billion, providing it with enough room to expand its top line, given the company ended 2022 with $1.26 billion in sales.

In the last 12 months, Softchoice reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of $82 million, indicating a margin of 6.5%. It reported a net income of $22 million in 2022 compared to a loss of $10 million in 2021. Additionally, free cash flow rose 22% to $72 million, allowing the company to pay shareholders annual dividends of $0.44 per share.

Softchoice offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 2.5%, and these payouts have risen by 57% since December 2021. It has enough room to keep raising dividends, as Softchoice has a payout ratio of less than 30%.

What’s next for SFTC stock and investors?

Softchoice has a diversified base of customers, with the commercial segment accounting for 53% of sales, followed by small and medium businesses at 37% and enterprise at 10%. Softchoice explains commercial clients generate between $2 million and $10 million in annual sales, while enterprise customers generate over $10 million in annual sales. Comparatively, SMBs generate less than $2 million in sales each year.

With more than 4,750 customers, Softchoice believes its go-to-market strategies have driven customer engagement rates higher. Around 59% of its revenue is recurring in nature, while its revenue-retention rate stood at 106%. So, in the last 12 months, existing customers increased spending by 6% on average.

Softchoice is quite optimistic about delivering long-term growth, as it has penetrated less than 5% of its target market. There is also a significant opportunity for the company to gain wallet share from existing customers, as companies continue their digital transformation journeys.

Valued at 0.7 times forward sales and 16 times forward earnings, Softchoice is very cheap. Analysts tracking the TSX tech stock expect its earnings to rise by almost 14% annually in the next five years, which should also support higher dividend payouts. SFTC stock went public in May 2021 and is down 15% since its initial public offer. It’s currently trading at a discount of 10%, given the consensus price target.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Even After its Monster Run, Nuvei Stock Is Still Down 60% From its 52-Week High

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy NVEI stock now?

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Watch in April 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to exciting AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and ATS Corp. (TSX:ATS) at the start of…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing your hard-earned money in these two Canadian tech stocks could turn out to be one of the wisest investment…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Has Doubled in 5 Months: Can it Double Again From Here?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will Shopify stock regain its lost glory?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for BlackBerry Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what you can expect from BB stock next after it has already risen nearly 40% in 2023.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock Has Risen 40% This Year: Too Late to Buy In?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock could have seen the bottom. Is it a beginning of a new growth chapter?

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a tech stock with sustained growth, that may not be Shopify stock at this point. Instead,…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Tech Stocks

The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

| Andrew Button

Gold Stocks like Equinox Gold Corp were among the biggest TSX movers last month.

Read more »