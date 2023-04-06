Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Better Buy: Fortis Stock vs. Brookfield Infrastructure Stock

Better Buy: Fortis Stock vs. Brookfield Infrastructure Stock

Have you ever wondered what the best utility stock in Canada is? Brookfield Infrastructure and Fortis are top stocks, but which is a better buy today?

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Utility stocks are a very reliable and steady way to earn passive income during times of market turmoil. Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are two well-known Canadian stocks with strong utility businesses.

While these stocks have highly defensive qualities, they have differing elements of risk, growth, income, and opportunities. Here’s why I might consider buying one over the other today.

Fortis: A slow but steady stock cranking out a good dividend

Fortis is undoubtably one of Canada’s most defensive stocks. It operates 10 regulated utilities across North America. 99% of its business is regulated, which means it earns a very consistent baseline of earning.

Fortis largely operates transmission and distribution assets. These are economically essential to the geographies they serve. Fortis really has no competitors, so demand for its services is perennially persistent.

Over the past five years, its stock has earned a 55% total return (including dividends). That comes to a 9.1% average annual return. Over 10 years, its average returns come closer to 8%, but that is still pretty good.

It has a capital plan where it expects to deploy around $4 billion a year into relatively low risk, highly achievable projects. It expects to grow by around 6% a year for the coming five years. The company has a strong balance sheet with long-dated debt, so this plan appears achievable.

Fortis stock yields 4% today. It hopes to continue its long-standing dividend-growth tradition (49 years of consecutive increases) with a target of 4-6% a year for the coming five years. Overall, it’s a great business with a great track record that income investors shouldn’t ignore.

Brookfield Infrastructure: Diversified and growing

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a significantly more diversified business than Fortis. It operates railroads, ports, toll roads, utilities, home service businesses, pipelines, midstream plants, cell towers, and data centres.

Its diversity across sectors and geography provides an economic hedge. When one area struggles, generally another is outperforming. Over 85% of these businesses are regulated or contracted, so it too has a steady baseline of earnings. Likewise, 75% of these businesses have contractual inflation-indexed earnings. This has helped the company deliver above average cash flow growth.

Over the past five years, Brookfield Infrastructure stock has underperformed Fortis. It has earned a 42% total return. That is a 7.3% average annual total return. However, over 10 years, it delivered a 230% total return (or 12% average annual return). That nearly doubled Fortis’s 10-year total returns.

Today, Brookfield’s stock trades at 13 times adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) per share. That is at the low end of its five-year average of 16.2 times. Fortis on the other hand trades for 18 times AFFO, which is actually above its five-year average of 16 times. Brookfield also trades with a higher dividend yield of 4.6% (versus 4%).

Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend growth has been around 6% over the past few years. It has a decade-plus history of consecutively growing its dividend (albeit not nearly five decades like Fortis).

The company has a strong balance sheet with excess liquidity to deploy into acquiring more assets. Given the potential for a recession, it could see some bargain opportunities in the next few years. That could provide a solid opportunity for earnings growth.

Fortis or Brookfield Infrastructure stock?

While both Fortis and Brookfield Infrastructure are really solid utilities to own for passive income, my bet is to go with Brookfield. While it might be a little risky given its diversification, it appears to have longer-term growth opportunities (both organically and by acquisition).

After Brookfield’s stock has fallen in 2023, it trades with a higher yield and a lower valuation. Both are defensive stocks, but my bet for the long term is Brookfield Infrastructure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks (Down Over 20%) to Buy in April 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and high dividend yields, these three cheap dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks may be down now, but not a year from today. And each are ones every investor should…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $600 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create this amount of passive income, there are a few first steps you need to take.…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian stocks are all high-quality companies with excellent growth potential, making them three of the best to buy right…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy This Month – And 1 to Avoid

| Vineet Kulkarni

2 TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in April 2023

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have been paying and growing their dividends, regardless of the market conditions.

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Robin Brown

Worried about a bear market for TSX stocks? These Canadian dividend stocks could pay big income for decades to come.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 3,334 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources, which currently offers a tasty dividend yield.

Read more »