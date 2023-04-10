Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

ETFs tracking the S&P/TSX 60 and the S&P 500 index are great low-cost, hands-off investments.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

Like many things in life, the market is full of ups and downs. Fortunately, it has historically produced more ups than downs. Those who were able to weather the volatility and stay the course have been rewarded with healthy returns, as the overall global stock market generally trends upwards over the long term.

For example, Dynamic Funds found that between 1957 and 2021, there were 10 bull markets and bear markets when it came to Canadian stocks, with bull markets lasting longer at an average of 67 months versus bear markets at 11 months. Overall, the market does eventually go up.

While 2022 was certainly a bear market, it doesn’t mean that it will always be the case. Investing fearfully and holding cash isn’t a good way to build wealth long term. If you want to be lazy and not worry about picking stocks, consider buying an index exchange-traded fund, or ETF, instead for diversification.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that employs a market capitalization-weighted approach to track the performance of the 500 large-cap U.S. stocks. This index covers various sectors such as technology, healthcare, finance, communications, consumer staples, industrial, and energy.

To track the S&P 500 index, consider investing in ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). This low-cost ETF has a management expense ratio (MER) of only 0.09%, boasts over $7.1 billion in assets under management (AUM), and has a high daily trading volume.

As a Canadian-based U.S. ETF, VFV is not hedged against currency fluctuations, which means its value can change depending on the CAD-USD exchange rate. Over time, these fluctuations tend to balance out, so they should not be a major concern for long-term investors.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

For Canadian stocks, the index to pick is the S&P/TSX 60, which, as its name suggests, tracks 60 of the largest blue-chip stocks listed on the TSX. In comparison to the S&P 500, the S&P/TSX 60 has a greater emphasis on the financial and energy sectors, which is typical for the Canadian market.

To follow the S&P/TSX 60 index, consider investing in iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU). As the oldest Canadian ETF, XIU has over $11 billion in AUM and offers very high liquidity. Although its MER of 0.18% is higher than that of VFV, it is still relatively low cost compared to most mutual funds.

XIU pays an attractive dividend due to the presence of numerous Canadian dividend stocks in sectors such as energy, banking, telecommunications, and utilities. The current 12-month trailing yield is 3.1%, and it’s paid on a quarterly basis. Reinvesting these dividends can significantly enhance your investment returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest $20,000 Today if I Had to Start From Scratch

| Tony Dong

BMO's all-in-one asset allocation ETFs are great choices for a buy-and-hold investor.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for one of the smartest dividend stocks to buy? Here’s a stellar pick to start with today and hold…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy in Canada for April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

It's time to stay safe with high-quality TSX stocks with a proven track record.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The recently released U.S. employment report might keep TSX stock volatile today.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for Canadian stocks to buy and hold for five years or more? These three stocks are set…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There is always a way out. So here is how to start paying off that debt immediately, and use those…

Read more »

Choose a path
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Whitecap Resources Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Whitecap Resources stock has returned 15% in the last 12 months and 770% in the last three years.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of stocks takes time. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and income to buy…

Read more »