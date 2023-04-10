Home » Investing » Bombardier: Is it Still a Bankruptcy Risk?

Bombardier: Is it Still a Bankruptcy Risk?

Bombardier stock has rallied 829% from its 2020 lows. Should investors still be concerned about bankruptcy risk?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky

Image source: Getty Images

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock is not as cheap as it once was. At Friday’s close, it traded for $68.50, which is much higher than its price at its all-time lows. If you last checked in on BBD.B stock two years ago, you might think that the company has turned things around in a big way. At one point, it was trading for under a dollar! However, it’s not exactly the case that Bombardier has staged a miraculous recovery. What actually happened was that the company did a 25-for-1 stock split, which reduced the number of shares and made each share more valuable. Reverse stock splits don’t necessarily make investors’ positions more valuable, though BBD.B did rally 829% from its 2020 lows.

The question investors need to ask is: Is this stock worth a look now? Bombardier has staged an impressive rally, but that’s to be expected of an aircraft manufacturer in the post-2020 period. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, airline stocks were priced like they were going out of business, as were aircraft manufacturers like BBD.B. A rally from such extremely pessimistic levels was inevitable.

But today’s investors need to remember that there was a time when Bombardier looked like it was about to go out of business. The company spent much of the last decade selling off business units while losing money, leading some to think that it would go bankrupt once selling businesses to cover expenses was no longer feasible. In this article, I will explore the possibility of Bombardier going bankrupt, drawing on the company’s earnings and balance sheet as the main sources of information.

Bombardier’s earnings trend

In its most recent quarter, Bombardier delivered:

  • $2.7 billion in revenues, up 50%.
  • $352 million in adjusted EBITDA (a tax- and interest-free earnings metric), up 51%.
  • $211 million in EBIT, up 86%.
  • $169 million in free cash flow (“FCF”), down approximately 50%.

The decline in free cash flow might look like a big negative, but FCF actually increased 700% on a full-year basis, so on a longer-term basis, the FCF situation looks good.

Bombardier’s balance sheet

Now, onto the biggest factor in bankruptcy risk: the balance sheet.

At the end of 2022, Bombardier’s balance sheet metrics boasted $16.6 billion in total assets (including $1.7 billion in cash), $20.4 billion in total liabilities (including $6 billion in debt and $4.2 billion in net debt), and $-4.2 billion in shareholder’s equity.

Unfortunately, the picture here is not as good as the earnings picture. BBD.B has negative equity, meaning it has more debt than assets. That is a classic sign of bankruptcy risk. The current ratio (current assets of $7.5 billion divided by current liabilities of $7.3 billion), which measures liquidity over the next 12 months, is slightly above one – that’s good, but not amazing. Overall, Bombardier has a poor quality balance sheet.

Foolish takeaway

The bottom line on Bombardier is that there is some bankruptcy risk here, but not an immediate one. A company having negative equity is a bad thing. It implies that shareholders wouldn’t get anything in the event of bankruptcy. It also increases the risk of bankruptcy, because it implies a large debt load. This isn’t to say that Bombardier will go bankrupt soon. But over a long period of time, such an outcome is a possibility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in April 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dream Industrial REIT could continue to shine after a 24% gain, while another top Canadian REIT's monthly payouts could yield…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks with high yields, and then there are these companies that offer substantial gains out of 2023.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for one of the smartest dividend stocks to buy? Here’s a stellar pick to start with today and hold…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Slow and steady wins the race. This stock beats the TSX with its steady dividend growth rate and price momentum.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Want $800 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 8,889 Shares of This 1 Canadian Energy Stock Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian energy stock that can pay you monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA investors can consider buying shares of undervalued companies such as EQB and Sun Life Financial in April 2023.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks With a Dividend Bump Coming

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are good prospects for income investors given their recent dividend hike announcements.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy in Canada for April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

It's time to stay safe with high-quality TSX stocks with a proven track record.

Read more »