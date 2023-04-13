Home » Investing » Is Now the Right Time to Buy TFI International Stock?

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TFI International Stock?

TFI (TSX:TFII) stock may be up 50% in the last year, but a recent dip could provide investors with a great time to jump in.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is a growth stock that seems to be immune to the ongoing market downturn. While the TSX today is down by about 8% from 52-week highs, TFI stock is up 50% in the last year!

Yet in the last few months, TFI stock has started to waver. So, is now the right time to get in on the stock? Or is it due for a dip?

Heading high then falling

It looks like the reason for the slight dip recently in TFI stock actually comes down to some positive news. The news came from the company’s fourth-quarter results, which also saw positive guidance for 2023. It now expects earnings per share (EPS) to come in at between $7.50 and $7.60, which is above the prior consensus of between $7.37 and $7.40. This also doesn’t include any mergers, acquisitions, or share repurchases.

And that’s an important note, given management expects to complete about $300 million in mergers and acquisition deals, all before June 2023. What’s more, management has historically provided guidance that comes in quite conservative, so it could definitely top its guidance.

While this sent shares up, it looks like investors then dug in a bit deeper. TFI stock reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of US$305 million. This was above estimates but still came in a bit light.

Mergers on the way

The fourth quarter also brought up some questions regarding future mergers and acquisitions. There were several noted by analysts that could certainly bring about synergies and increased “density,” in the words of one analyst.

And TFI stock certainly has the balance sheet that could handle more mergers, even in this rough environment. As the recession comes closer, companies continue to seek out the stock to reduce costs. Instead of using their own freights, they use this company and no longer have the transportation to worry about.

This also creates long-term value for investors, as transportation through freight trucking rather than rail seems to be the best mode to ship products still throughout North America. And this fact does not depend on market conditions, with consumers continuing to demand quick, within-a-week delivery of most products.

Analysts therefore increased their price targets for TFI stock again and again. It’s been touted as a buy, but one that is slowly but surely reaching its potential price target.

To buy or not to buy?

At the Motley Fool, we recommend that companies are held long term. In the case of TFI stock, it certainly has a strong long-term hold appeal. Shares may be up 50%, but the recent dip could be a solid time to get in after some investors received their returns after a huge jump from earnings.

The stock continues to trade in value territory at 12.7 times earnings and holds a nice, little 1.23% dividend yield as of writing. And while 50% is certainly a lot, the stock is up 681% in the last decade. So, there certainly could be more to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

3 Super-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that offer handsome growth prospects.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are superb for those seeking long-term growth from investment into basic materials, which will always remain…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 13

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to the recent weakness in the U.S. consumer inflation numbers…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Identifying the best Canadian dividend stocks can be an overwhelming task. Here are three options that can be a retiree's…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

RRSP and TFSA Prep: Get Ahead of a Downturn With These 3 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are all up year to date and due to climb higher if you need cash infused into…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Recession Ready: How to Prepare if the Summer Gets Dire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just prepare for this recession; prepare for any other downturns that come your way with these three steps.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

MEG Energy Stock Returned 1,400% in the Last 3 Years: What’s Next?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy MEG Energy stock?

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 5 Stocks for April 2023

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 to invest right now? Here are five growth stocks that could double your money in five years or…

Read more »