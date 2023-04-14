Home » Investing » Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Got some cash to buy bargain-bin stocks on the TSX? Check out these three cheap stocks that look attractive now.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

You don’t need a lot of capital to start investing in stocks. Many well-known investment gurus suggest that if you have a long investment horizon, you should invest regularly and as soon as you have cash available. Why? The sooner you let the power of compounding interest work, the faster your money can snowball over time.

Stock commissions have come down to such an extent that buying and selling any stock is very affordable. Buy an undervalued, high-quality stock and a $1,000 investment can start to grow into something substantial over time. There are always bargains in the stock market, and here are three TSX stocks that look relatively cheap right now.

A cheap TSX stock for passive income

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has fallen 8% in the past three months. Recently, market commentators have noted that it is one of the most shorted bank stocks in North America. One could suggest that sentiment has become very poor for TD ever since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a month ago.

Fortunately, Canadian banks must meet significantly higher standards for managing their balance sheet/capital than their American peers. TD is Canada’s second-largest bank. Yes, it has significant exposure to the United States. Yes, it is buying First Horizon Bank at what appears to be a significant premium.

One needs to be comfortable with some of these near-term risks, as it could present long-term opportunities. TD stock trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9 times. That is a near five-year low valuation.

Its dividend yield of 4.5% is also at its highest since the March 2020 market crash. Banks are complicated stocks, but if you are looking for something large and cheap, TD could be a good bet for a contrarian investor.

A value-priced retail stock

Another stock for a long-term contrarian is BRP (TSX:DOO). It is one of the largest manufacturers of snowmobiles, ATVs, boats, jet-skis, and three-wheelers in the world. It has iconic brands like Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo that set it apart.

Many are worried that discretionary items like recreational vehicles will be victim to a potential recessionary environment. While this is a concern that is likely reflected in the stock, the company has a broader line-up of products than ever before. It continues to innovate new categories that have gained industry acclaim.

It has navigated through past recessions and still delivered a +15% compounded annual average return. Today, you can buy this stock with a P/E of eight, which is still a discount to its peers (which, it has outperformed in many categories). If you can look past the recession, this looks to be an attractive opportunity.

A top real estate firm

Another stock that looks to be an incredible value find is Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI). It is a global commercial real estate broker, but it also has a diverse portfolio of real estate and investment services businesses. The stock has pulled back 15% over the past year.

Real estate activity has pulled back as interest rates have drastically risen. There are some signs that rate increases have paused. Some believe rates could even come down. If that is the case, Colliers enjoy a fast recovery in real estate activity.

The company has a great track record of delivering around 15% average annual total returns. Yet it trades at a discount to its growth rate at only 13 times earnings. The company has a great management team, strong balance sheet, and many levers for growth by mergers and acquisitions. For a long-term bet, it looks to be an attractive deal today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brp and Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brp and Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $330,000 in 30 Years

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 Index is a fantastic tool for growing wealth long term, and these two ETFs offer exposure to…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Own Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three gotta-have Canadian dividend stocks for TFSA investors who want to maximize gains in a powerful tax-sheltered investment account.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Canopy Growth Stock a Buy or a Sell in April 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth stock is trading at a depressed valuation due to weak fundamentals. But does this make WEED stock a…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirees should be worry free in receiving passive-income streams for life from two Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Adam Othman

Between their high yields and stable monthly distributions, these two TSX dividend stocks are excellent buys for monthly passive income.

Read more »

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are perfect for young investors. Why? Because while you may not have a lot of cash,…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 9.79% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield real estate stock and the only REIT in the cure sector is on sale and a screaming buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index remains on track to end the third consecutive week in the green territory.

Read more »