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4 Canadian Stocks That Could Pay Off for Patient Investors in 2026 and Beyond

Consider buying and holding these four Canadian stocks if you’re on the hunt for long-term bets with the greatest chance of success in your portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
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Key Points
  • With 2026’s headline-driven volatility, long-term buy-and-hold investing is a safer strategy than trying to time short-term swings.
  • Energy anchors Enbridge (ENB) and Suncor (SU) offer durable exposure to the cyclical energy market—pipeline/utility stability from ENB and integrated producer upside from SU.
  • Tech growth plays OpenText (OTEX) and Kinaxis (KXS) provide defensive cloud/cybersecurity and AI-driven supply‑chain exposure, respectively, rounding out a balanced, long‑horizon portfolio.

Considering how quickly global markets keep going up and down this headline-riddled year, investors with a tendency to make quick and well-timed bets based on the news are struggling to make good decisions. Things seem to be changing at a moment’s notice, and risk-loving investors might be struggling to make the right bets. It’s all too unpredictable in the moment.

Canadians with a long investment horizon might feel like buying and holding on for dear life is the best way to invest in 2026. With all the roaring headlines making markets wobble and flip overnight, a calm approach to investing that looks through all this noise can be a much safer way to put your money to work.

Today, I will discuss two TSX energy stocks and two tech stocks that can be buy-and-hold winners to consider for your self-directed portfolio.

woman gazes forward out window to future

Source: Getty Images

Energy stocks for the cyclical energy market

Energy stocks are staples in many investor portfolios, especially as long-term holdings. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) can be excellent anchors for energy stocks that do well as long-term holdings. Enbridge is a $163.20 billion market-capitalization giant in the Canadian energy industry. The Calgary-headquartered company has an extensive energy infrastructure network that services the North American energy industry.

Through its network, Enbridge transports around a fifth of the crude consumed in North America. It also has a growing natural gas and electricity utility segment that offers stable and predictable revenue to offset the volatility of the energy sector.

Suncor Energy is another major player in the energy sector, but it focuses more on the production side of things. The integrated energy company handles everything from extracting the crude oil from oil sands and offshore facilities, then refining and selling the end-product to consumers through its wholesale and retail distribution networks in Canada and the US.

The global disruption in the energy industry will make Canadian oil more valuable going forward, especially if the Middle East conflict doesn’t come to a reasonable conclusion. A future where Canadian energy giants might be increasingly important can make Suncor and Enbridge stock good bets to consider.

Canadian tech stocks

In the tech sector, two companies feel like strong contenders for long-term holding: OpenText Corp. (TSX:OTEX) and Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS).

OpenText is a $7.9 billion tech firm that sells tech-based tools for cybersecurity, information management, and workflow management tools, which are critical for large enterprises. The company’s focus, especially over the last year, has been to encourage clients to take cloud subscriptions, support integration, and cut costs. The company has also divested and sold off some non-core assets to focus more on its core cloud-based products accordingly.

Kinaxis is a tech stock operating in another space that has high demand: Supply chain management. Now more than ever, businesses worldwide are facing pressure from supply chain disruptions. Kinaxis’ platform helps its clients worldwide streamline supply chain management, letting them pivot quickly as the demand shifts, providing the ability to become significantly more efficient.

The more deals that Kinaxis and OpenText make to keep cash flowing, the more the market will keep rewarding the two companies. In turn, investors can benefit.

Foolish takeaway

Regardless of how well-chosen your investments are, it’s important to remember that even the most resilient stocks are not immune to market volatility. When you invest in the long run, consider going for companies that can weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. Against this backdrop, these four TSX stocks can be good investments to consider.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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