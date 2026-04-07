To adapt, it's crucial to diversify retirement portfolios with growth stocks, especially in technology and AI sectors, and maximize tax-efficient accounts like TFSAs to ensure a secure financial future.

Traditional benchmarks for retirement savings, like $1 million, may no longer suffice due to rising medical costs, evolving retirement ages, and challenges like taxes and slowing dividends.

Market uncertainties often make one review their retirement savings. Ask those who lost a significant chunk of their life savings in the 2008 Financial Crisis. The changing macroeconomic situations may permanently alter the financial landscape for retirees yet again. On one side, you have artificial intelligence (AI) changing the way we work, drive, live, consume content, and learn. Is this AI efficiency coming at a cost? It is difficult to tell. On the other side, the oil and gas supply chain is undergoing a shift. At such times, how does one tell what is sufficient when it comes to retirement savings.

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Why $1 million in retirement savings may not be enough anymore?

Until last year, a $1 million retirement savings account gave Canadians peace of mind to retire and live off the passive income these savings generated. However, this may not be enough anymore.

Retirement is no longer defined by age. Many millennials are looking to retire early. If you are not 60 or above, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) retirement payouts are not coming to your rescue.

Early retirement

If you are in your late 40s and looking to retire with just a $1 million pool, your savings won’t suffice. Firstly, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits are still 15 years away. Second, your retirement years are longer, which means you want your savings to last longer than 20 years, which is ideally the scenario for retirement at 60. Lastly, lower employment/business income during early retirement could affect the CPP payout, as you do not contribute to CPP from investment income.

Medical inflation

A $1 million retirement savings account may not be enough to cover medical inflation. Medical and long-term care costs will grow at an accelerated rate, and medical insurance can only cover a certain portion of your medical costs. The rising cost of medicines, procedures, hospital stays, and a significant doctor supply crunch means long waits and high costs. If you have a significant medical condition, like diabetes, you might want to consider having a separate portfolio of $1 million dedicated to medical bills.

Taxes

If you are considering building your retirement pool in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), it may not be tax-efficient upon retirement. RRSP withdrawals are subject to withholding tax and can affect your OAS pension, which depends on your income threshold. Once your RRSP ends, you have to shift the money to a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF), which has a minimum withdrawal limit.

Thus, a Tax-Free Savings Plan (TFSA) is an ideal instrument to build a million-dollar retirement pool for emergency money, medical bills, and discretionary spending.

Slowing dividends

Another major issue retirees of tomorrow face is slowing dividends. The business environment is getting challenging and competitive. This has slowed dividends, with many dividend aristocrats altering their dividend policies. While dividend stocks can give you regular income, they may not be able to fight inflation.

How to build your retirement pool

Does this mean you can’t retire on your own terms? Not exactly.

It means that traditional retirement planning strategies have to adapt to the new normal. Instead of relying solely on dividend stocks, your retirement pool needs to have growth stocks that can beat medical inflation. You have to use a TFSA at its optimum to prevent the CRA from taking a big bite from your savings.

The future is AI and technology, and they are the stocks that can give you the accelerated growth your retirement savings need. If you have already invested in Nvidia and made windfall gains, consider booking profits from some shares and investing in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Micron stock has slipped significantly amidst the Iran war. However, that doesn’t change its secular growth outlook from data centre memory chips.

The money is flowing into building AI data centre chips, making them cash cows of tomorrow. Micron will benefit from the chip shortage, as high demand will help get a higher price. Like Nvidia, Micron may also witness two to three growth phases as the share of higher-margin data centre memory chips will bring windfall gains at least for the rest of 2026 and beyond.