New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

These TSX leaders look cheap today and pay great dividends.

Andrew Walker
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadians are using their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build retirement portfolios that can provide passive income and capital gains. The latest market correction gives investors a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a leader in the North American energy infrastructure industry with a current market capitalization of close to $108 billion. The stock trades near $53 per share at the time of writing compared to $59.50 last June.

Investors can take advantage of the dip to secure a solid 6.65% dividend yield at the current price and look forward to ongoing payout growth.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 28 years. The $18 billion capital program and any future acquisitions should drive revenue and cash flow growth to support ongoing dividend increases.

Enbridge is known as an oil pipeline company, but management is shifting new investments to renewable energy and export opportunities. The company purchased an oil export terminal in Texas for US$3 billion in 2021 and in 2022 purchased a 30% interest in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built in British Columbia. International demand for Canadian and U.S. oil and natural gas is expected to rise in the coming years.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a good stock to own if you don’t want to worry about checking the portfolio all the time. The company is a leader in Canada’s communications industry with wireless and wireline networks that deliver mobile and broadband internet services to homes and businesses across the country. BCE also has a media group with assets that include a television network, specialty channels, radio stations, and interests in sports teams. A network of retail locations rounds out the portfolio.

BCE has the power to increase prices when it needs extra cash to cover rising costs. This is important during the current era of high inflation. Revenue from the mobile and internet subscription services should hold up well during a recession, so BCE should be an attractive pick if you think the economy is headed for a downturn.

The stock looks cheap today trading near $63. It was above $73 at this time last year. Investors who buy at the current price can get a 6% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for TFSA investors

Enbridge and BCE pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on dividends and total returns, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and Enbridge.

