Home » Investing » 2 Consumer TSX Stocks Beating the Odds Against Inflation

2 Consumer TSX Stocks Beating the Odds Against Inflation

TSX stocks that could outperform in the current inflationary environment.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of woman choosing or taking sweet products, snacks on shelves in convenience store

Image source: Getty Images

Record-high inflation and rapid rate hikes have notably weighed on markets since last year. Consumer stocks are the first ones to take a hit, as spending dips amid higher inflation. With rising recession fears, we might see an even bigger impact on them in the next few months.

However, some names have stood resilient and have remarkably outperformed broader markets. Their pricing power and fundamental strength drove this outperformance amid these challenging times. Here are two of them that could continue to outperform.

North West Company

North West Company (TSX:NWC) is a popular retailer in Northern Canada, Alaska, and the South Pacific. While it seems like a dull, boring business, it has consistently delighted shareholders.

NWC stock has returned 6% in the last 12 months. That’s a decent return in the challenging inflationary environment when the Index itself lost 7%. NWC has outperformed even in the long term. It has returned 177% in the last 10 years, notably beating the TSX Composite Index.

North West is an established name among the rural communities of northern Canada. A challenging geographical setting and mediocre growth have kept competition away where North West operates. It does not see a huge variance in demand based on economic cycles due to its product mix of foods and other essential items.

As a result, it has shown handsome earnings stability, where operating margins came in at 10% in the last few years. Its return on equity has also been stable at 20% in the last five years, indicating strong profitability.

Although it does not have a fancy business model, North West’s strong execution has led to a decent shareholder value. Its high-quality earnings and stable dividends make it an appealing name in almost all kinds of economic cycles.

Some consumer sectors, like luxury goods, have taken a huge hit since late 2021. As spending dries up amid higher inflation, these companies see lower financial growth. However, in case of consumer staple companies, there is reasonable demand visibility that facilitates financial stability.

Dollarama

Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another attractive bet in the current rising-rate environment. It has gained 12% in the last 12 months, notably beating TSX stocks.

Dollarama’s low-cost proposition offers more value to customers in this inflationary environment. As a result, it has seen rather superior revenue growth in the last few quarters. Its operating margins have also been notably higher beyond 20% consistently for the last many years. In comparison, the peer group average is around 10%.

Driven by its solid business model and consistent financial growth, Dollarama has created massive shareholder value in the long term. It has returned 700% in the last decade, remarkably beating TSX stocks at large.

DOL stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30 and looks to be trading at a premium compared to its historical average. However, its dependable financial growth and potential to outperform in the current environment make it stand tall among its peers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are five safe dividend stocks, including Enbridge and Fortis, that TSX investors can consider buying in April 2023.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for High Potential Returns

| Kay Ng

Here are three fabulous dividend stocks that seem cheap. Investors looking for a great deal should explore the ideas immediately!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 3 Stocks for Decades of Dividends

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for decades of reliable passive income? These three Canadian stocks have an incredible record of safely growing…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Beat The TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A market-beating TSX stock with a low-volatility profile and an attractive dividend yield is a safe option for investors looking…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own in Tough Times

| Puja Tayal

Tough times are ahead, as liquidity dries up. These resilient dividend stocks can preserve your cash and give stable passive…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Unjustifiably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates pulled down prices of dividend stocks with strong fundamentals. It is time to buy these unjustifiably cheap…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX leaders look cheap today and pay great dividends.

Read more »