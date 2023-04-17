Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023

TFSA: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023

BMO’s lineup of asset-allocation ETFs is a great way to invest a $6,500 TFSA contribution.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

The 2023 Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, limit was raised to $6,500 to help Canadians combat inflation. I’m not sure how much of an impact it really had for those with their budgets pinched, but I’m not turning down an opportunity to put more in my TFSA.

If you have $6,500 ready to put into an investment in a TFSA, there are a few options. For safety, you could consider a Guaranteed Investment Certificate. For income, you could consider Canadian dividend stocks. However, my pick would be a globally diversified exchange-traded fund, or ETF. Here’s why.

Why I’d pick an ETF

The primary advantage of an ETF is the ability to diversify effortlessly at a low cost. Imagine attempting to buy individual stocks from all 11 stock market sectors, small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks as well as stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international markets. It’s pretty hard, if not impossible.

Some of you might like researching stocks and keeping up with each company’s news. I personally don’t, and I’m betting there’s a few of you out there who think the same way. The last thing I want to do is read a earnings report or stare at a ticker chart all day.

For those who desire peace of mind and reassurance that their investment will go up in the long term, as the global stock market does, the only solution is to diversify to the max. This means buying stocks from every country, every market cap size, and every industry.

Sure, you probably won’t ever beat the market. But you also won’t likely under perform it either, or suffer the sort of catastrophic, portfolio-decimating risks that concentrated investing in a single stock, sector, or country entails. That’s why I use an ETF.

ETF suggestions

If I had to lump sum a $6,500 TFSA contribution, I’d go with something like BMO All-Equity ETF (TSX:ZEQT). Despite trading at around $39 a share, ZEQT is highly diversified, offering exposure to over thousands of stocks from U.S., Canadian, and international stock markets via six underlying ETFs.

The best way to think about ZEQT is as a one-stop shop, globally diversified stock portfolio that you can buy with a single ticker. It’s passively managed on your behalf by BMO. This means you don’t have to worry about re-balancing it. All you really need to do is reinvest the dividends every once in a while.

Best of all, ZEQT is cheap. For all this work, you pay a low 0.20% expense ratio. For a $10,000 portfolio, this works out to just $20 in annual fees. That’s nothing considering that by buying ZEQT, you own six underlying ETFs that cover the entire world’s stock market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Illustration of bull and bear
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for TSX Energy Stocks as Crude Oil Rallies?

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks could continue to trade well amid higher earnings and oil prices.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy After its Promising Q4 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dollarama stock has gained 15% in the last 12 months, while Canadian stocks have dropped 6%.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 3 Smart Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you new to the stock market? You can’t go wrong with investing in any one of these three TSX…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About High Inflation? 1 All-Weather TSX Stock to Buy in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a safe TSX stock you can buy for the long term to protect your portfolio from inflation worries.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for two stocks that you can hold for a lifetime? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Stocks for Beginners

Has Cineplex Stock Finally Bottomed Out?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors continue to watch Cineplex (TSX:CGX) for its much-hyped recovery. Is it safe to say that Cineplex stock has finally…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Stocks for Beginners

No More Rate Hikes for Now! 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks that could witness renewed buying amid the diminishing possibility of more rate…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $330,000 in 30 Years

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 Index is a fantastic tool for growing wealth long term, and these two ETFs offer exposure to…

Read more »