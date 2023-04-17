Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » What’s Next for Shopify Stock?

What’s Next for Shopify Stock?

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has a big earnings release coming up. What should you expect?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been one of the best-performing on the Toronto Stock Exchange since its initial public offering in 2015. Although the stock performed poorly over the last 12 months, losing 70% of its value at one point, it has, nevertheless, outperformed over its eight years as a public company.

The question at this point is, “what’s next?” In a few short years, SHOP went from a small startup to a major company doing over $4 billion per year in revenue. It has been a wild ride, and it’s only natural to wonder what’s next for Canada’s most successful new technology company.

In this article, I will explore what’s next for Shopify and whether or not investors should consider taking a position in its stock.

Earnings coming up next month

The most obvious upcoming development for Shopify is its next earnings release. On May 4, Shopify will release its earnings for the first quarter of 2023 — a release that will reveal important information like

  • Revenue;
  • Profit;
  • Important operational information (e.g., new vendors); and
  • Guidance for the next quarter from Tobias Lütke and his executive team.

It will be a closely watched earnings release. Shopify’s previous release was mixed, showing revenue growing 26%, which was an improvement from the quarter before, but it also showed widening losses. Overall, it was not well received, and investors sold off SHOP stock when it came out.

On the first day of trading after SHOP’s release came out, the stock fell 16%, thanks to the earnings miss and weak guidance. In the weeks and months that followed, the stock gained back what it had lost and then some, thanks mainly do to improving sentiment toward tech stocks as a whole.

If Shopify’s next earnings release meet or exceeds estimates, then the company will have a chance to keep the momentum going.

What to expect

It’s never easy to predict what a company will achieve in a given quarter. However, we know that Shopify itself is expecting

  • High-teens percentage revenue growth;
  • A slight improvement in gross margin (that is, gross profit divided by revenue);
  • Low single-digit growth in operating costs;
  • Capital expenditures continuing at last year’s level; and
  • Stock-based compensation continuing at last year’s level.

Given that SHOP expects high-teens growth in sales combined with single-digit growth in expenses, we should expect the profit situation to improve. However, there are some factors that could complicate this.

For example, Shopify owns a portfolio of listed stocks. If they went down last quarter, they could cause SHOP to swing back into negative earnings. Global-E Online, one stock that Shopify owns, has risen 32% this year, so is there is reason to think that it will help SHOP’s earnings rather than harm them. Nevertheless, we can’t be 100% sure how the cookie will crumble.

Foolish takeaway

Having looked at the upcoming developments for Shopify, I think there is reason to believe the company will do well. It continues expecting strong growth, while also lowering its expense growth. It should do well as a business. The stock is another matter: it is rather expensive, trading at 10 times sales. That’s too high for a value investor like me, but other investors may have different experiences with SHOP stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 AI Growth Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) could add some much-needed growth to your portfolio.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks For a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks trading at a discount such as Shopify can help you outpace the broader markets in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you ready for the next bull market? Here are two growth stocks to buy and hold forever!

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Don’t Forget About Shopify Stock! Here’s Why More Gains Could Be Coming

| Joey Frenette

Shopify stock is getting too cheap to ignore after its 2022 sell-off.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 Absurdly Undervalued Stocks to Consider for April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian value investors can buy cheap stocks such as Viemed Healthcare and derive outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two TSX stocks would be an excellent buy for your TFSA.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Kinaxis?

| Andrew Button

Shopify and Kinaxis are two of Canada's top tech stocks. Which is the better buy?

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Top Cybersecurity Stocks for April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in rapidly growing industries such as cybersecurity provides you the chance to enjoy outsized gains over the long term.

Read more »