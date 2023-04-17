More on Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 6.5 Percent

| Puja Tayal

Among dividend stocks, this stock is underperforming due to business challenges. But it is a diamond in the making with…

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Why Now May Be the Best Time to Buy Suncor Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may want to consider Suncor (TSX:SU), given the growth potential of Suncor stock in a rising…

Energy Stocks

Volatile Market? Carpe Diem With These Stock Deals Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

A little volatility is no reason to be on the sidelines. Here are two top TSX stocks that you can…

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 17

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today, as investors await the monthly inflation report due on Tuesday.

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Ways to Invest in Oil Stocks in April 2023

| Tony Dong

These ETFs provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of Canadian oil stocks.

energy industry
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can take advantage of the energy sector’s pullback in 2023 and scoop the best dividend stocks for fast-growing…

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Sitting On Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and healthy dividend yields, these two TSX stocks would be valuable additions to your portfolio.

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock may be doing well now, but it's not set to last. Which is why I would pick up…

