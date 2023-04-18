Home » Investing » 1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023

1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023

Many of the smartest dividend stocks you can buy are not just great picks for their dividends and may offer return potential besides the regular payouts.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of stocks that are only worth buying for their dividends. They may offer no considerable capital-appreciation potential, but as long as they are consistently paying the dividends (or, ideally, growing them) you bought them for, that’s usually enough.

However, the smartest dividend picks offer more than just healthy dividends. They may offer decent dividend growth as well as capital growth. They may also offer a healthy combination of price and dividends to make repurchasing the shares an effective long-term strategy.

One stock that may fit the bill well is goeasy (TSX:GSY). It’s one of the few highlights of the financial sector outside the set of bank stocks.

The company

goeasy is a Mississauga-based financial company and one of Canada’s largest non-bank lenders (for personal loans). It has been around for three decades and has developed a sizable footprint, with over 400 locations across the country. The company capitalizes on the underserved market of prospective borrowers with weak credit scores.

These borrowers cannot turn to the big banks or, in some cases, even credit unions. That’s where companies like goeasy come in. The company has streamlined its process and, to date, has catered to over 700,000 customers. It also offers home loans of up to $20,000 for a wide variety of purchases.

The organic growth of the company has been quite decent over the past three decades, and its financials are usually quite healthy. This adds to its strong fundamentals as an investment.

A powerful dividend stock

goeasy is now counted among the Dividend Aristocrats, and even though it’s still quite generous with its payout increases, that’s nothing compared to the transformation that occurred in the last decade. Between 2014 and 2022, the company grew its yearly payouts by more than 10 times.

The most recent dividend growth of $0.05 was more reasonable and sustainable, but the possibility that the company might offer a dividend bump far more generous than the industry/market norm is always there.

The 4% yield it’s offering right now is quite decent, though it’s mostly thanks to the heavy discount the stock comes with right now. Even with the most generous dividend growth, the yield usually remained low, because the stock’s growth kept it in check. But now that the stock is trading at a 56% discount, you can lock in a high yield (compared to its historical yield).

The capital-appreciation potential of this stock is just as compelling as its dividend increases used to be. Even in its discounted form, the returns for the last 10 years have been substantial at 850%.

Foolish takeaway

Thanks to its generous dividend increases, capital-growth potential, and heavy discount, goeasy is not just among the top stocks you can buy on the TSX right now. It’s also one of the stocks you can hold for years, even decades. You can also grow the size of your stake in goeasy without buying new shares by reinvesting the dividends back in the company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest for $147.60 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income every year, you don't have to start with a lot. By putting 10% into this…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 2,226 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

To earn $10,000 in annual passive income, you need a resilient stock that generates an over 6% dividend yield and…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With Over 8.5% Yields That Pay Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many dividend stocks out there offering value, even with monthly payouts! But these two are the best, in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for $500 in monthly passive income? These TSX stocks offering a 5% dividend yield are good bets.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Sneha Nahata

Are you looking for reliable dividend income? These three Canadian stocks are Canada’s safest dividend-paying companies.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $161.62/Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors that have cash set aside and seek passive income should definitely consider this stock and its monthly tax-free cash…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Total Returns: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Bank of Nova Scotia look undervalued right now. Is one good to buy today?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,275 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $333 Per Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways to make this amount of cash from this dividend stock: investing now or reinvesting for later.…

Read more »