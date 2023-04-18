Home » Investing » 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

Are you looking for reliable dividend income? These three Canadian stocks are Canada’s safest dividend-paying companies.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Amid economic uncertainty, it’s prudent to invest in Canadian dividend stocks that are safe. But before moving ahead, let’s admit that stocks are inherently volatile and risky. Furthermore, dividend payments are not guaranteed. Nonetheless, investors can look for shares companies that are less volatile, have solid dividend payment and growth histories, and growing earnings and cash flows to cover their future payouts. 

Against this backdrop, I’ll discuss three fundamentally strong Canadian stocks offering reliable dividend income amid all market conditions. These corporations have resilient businesses and a growing earnings base. Let’s begin. 

Fortis 

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a relatively much safer Canadian stock to earn regular dividend income. It operates 10 regulated utility businesses that remain relatively immune to economic cycles and generate predictable cash flows to support its dividend payments. 

Thanks to its low-risk business and a growing regulated asset base, Fortis has grown its dividend uninterrupted for 49 consecutive years. Impressively, this Canadian utility giant expects to increase its investors’ returns further through higher dividend payments in the coming years. Through its $22.3 billion capital plan, the company expects to grow its regulated rate base at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of more than 6% through 2027, which will drive its future payouts.

Fortis expects to grow its annual dividend by a CAGR of 4-6% through 2027, which is positive. Meanwhile, its dividend yield of 3.8% is well protected, thanks to its defensive business model and a growing, regulated asset base. 

Enbridge

Like Fortis, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another reliable stock to earn regular dividend income amid all market conditions. It transports crude oil and natural gas and has 40 diverse income streams to support its payouts. Meanwhile, its long-term contracts with provisions to reduce volume and price risks bode well for dividend payments. 

Thanks to its utility-like business model Enbridge has consistently delivered solid distributable cash flows that enabled it to boost shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. It increased its dividend at a CAGR of 10% in the past 28 years. Impressively, it hiked its dividend during the pandemic, when most energy companies announced dividend cuts due to the erosion of demand. 

Looking ahead, its ongoing investments in conventional and renewable assets will help the company to capitalize on energy demand. Further, its multi-billion-dollar secured capital projects, inflation-protected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and benefits from revenue escalators will drive its distributable cash flows and dividend payments.

Enbridge offers a stellar dividend yield of 6.6%. Moreover, its payout ratio of 60-70% of distributable cash flows is sustainable in the long term. 

Canadian Utilities

With a stellar history of uninterruptedly increasing its dividend for 51 years, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is one of the best stocks to earn dividends, regardless of market conditions. The company owns a highly contracted and regulated earnings base, which provides the foundation for continued dividend growth. Further, as the company earns most of its earnings through regulated and contracted assets, its payouts remain well covered. 

Canadian Utilities continues to invest in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects, which will contribute to its earnings growth and future dividend payments. 

Thanks to its resilient business model, growing earnings base, and easily manageable debt profile, Canadian Utilities could continue to drive its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. Investors can earn a decent yield of 4.7% by investing in Canadian Utilities stock near the current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest for $147.60 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income every year, you don't have to start with a lot. By putting 10% into this…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 2,226 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

To earn $10,000 in annual passive income, you need a resilient stock that generates an over 6% dividend yield and…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With Over 8.5% Yields That Pay Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many dividend stocks out there offering value, even with monthly payouts! But these two are the best, in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for $500 in monthly passive income? These TSX stocks offering a 5% dividend yield are good bets.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $161.62/Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors that have cash set aside and seek passive income should definitely consider this stock and its monthly tax-free cash…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023

| Adam Othman

Many of the smartest dividend stocks you can buy are not just great picks for their dividends and may offer…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Total Returns: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Bank of Nova Scotia look undervalued right now. Is one good to buy today?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,275 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $333 Per Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways to make this amount of cash from this dividend stock: investing now or reinvesting for later.…

Read more »