Home » Investing » I’d Aim For $1 Million Buying Just 5 To 10 TSX Stocks

I’d Aim For $1 Million Buying Just 5 To 10 TSX Stocks

How many stocks does it take to earn $1 million? Not more than five to 10. Do thorough research before buying stocks and book profits in a timely manner.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric car being charged

Image source: Getty Images

Many individuals make the mistake of investing a small amount in too many different stocks, thereby diluting returns. Mapping the performance and planning an investment strategy for 50–60 stocks is difficult for an individual. While diversification reduces risk, over-diversification reduces returns. Then, how do you choose the top 10 best stocks for your portfolio. You can earn $1 million by investing in only 5 to 10 different types of stocks.  

How to choose stocks for your $1 million portfolio? 

When choosing stocks, ask yourself what type of return you want from your investment portfolio. Are you looking for a safer passive income or wealth creation? Your return expectations will determine the stocks you might want to buy. 

To create a $1 million portfolio, you need growth and high-dividend stocks and a long-term investment horizon. While focussing on these stocks, you can diversify your portfolio across sectors and asset classes. You can also exit your position in the stock completely once you feel it has reached its peak. 

Invest for wealth creation through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that can help you reduce your tax bill on returns.  

An investment strategy for a $1 million portfolio 

Set aside $12,000 this year and increase the invested amount by $1,000/year for the next 20 years. Book profits from time-to-time to ensure your portfolio generates an average annual return of 10%. Invest this 10% return over and above your annual investment to generate another 10% return. 

YearInvestmentInvestment Return @ 10%Total Amount
2023$12,000 $12,000.0
2024$13,000$1,300.0$26,300.0
2025$14,000$2,630.0$42,930.0
2026$15,000$4,293.0$62,223.0
2027$16,000$6,222.3$84,445.3
2028$17,000$8,444.5$1,09,889.8
2029$18,000$10,988.98$1,38,878.8
2030$19,000$13,887.9$1,71,766.7
2031$20,000$17,176.7$2,08,943.4
2032$21,000$20,894.3$2,50,837.7
2033$22,000$25,083.8$2,97,921.5
2034$23,000$29,792.1$3,50,713.6
2035$24,000$35,071.4$4,09,785.0
2036$25,000$40,978.5$4,75,763.5
2037$26,000$47,576.3$5,49,339.8
2038$27,000$54,933.98$6,31,273.8
2039$28,000$63,127.38$7,22,401.2
2040$29,000$72,240.12$8,23,641.3
2041$30,000$82,364.13$9,36,005.4
2042$31,000$93,600.54$10,60,606.0
An investment strategy to make $1 million with a portfolio that generates a 10% average return

There would be some bearish years when your portfolio might give negative returns. That is the time to buy and not sell. At that time, hold the stocks and add to the ones you are bullish on, reducing your average cost. When the stock recovers and gives you a 30–40% return, it will make up for the negative return and give you an average annual return of 10% or more. 

Kickstart your $1 million portfolio with this stock 

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) is a high-growth stock that comes with high risk. The company is in the middle of commercializing green hydrogen fuel cells for heavy vehicles. It has started receiving orders across verticals like bus, truck, rail and marine, and select stationary power applications. In the fourth quarter, the cleantech had an order backlog of US$133.4 million and revenue of US$20.5 million. However, it will take time for the company to start making profits as it is working on reducing product costs and improving manufacturing.

Do not judge this stock by its revenue and profit fundamentals. It is a future growth stock. Green hydrogen has immense potential to be as disruptive as electric vehicles once it is widely adopted. Government support is driving green hydrogen adoption. Ballard Power Systems stock has the potential to give you more than a 10% annual investment return in the next 10 years. By that time, green hydrogen could probably achieve wider adoption. 

How to book your 10% return

BLDP stock is trading closer to its 52-week low, creating a buying opportunity. You can lock in a recovery rally of 30–50%. Here’s how. Invest $500–$1,000 and buy 154 shares of BLDP at $6.50. You can sell 50 shares at $10 ($500), another 50 at $12 ($600), converting your $1,000 investment into $1,100. This way, you book a 10% return while holding 54 BLDP shares for the long term. You can add to these 54 shares when the stock dips again. This may include adding large-cap growth and dividend stocks to your portfolio at their lows and holding them towards their rally. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Coming: 2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Get ready for a bull market! Explore 2 outstanding growth stocks Canadian investors should buy now and hold forever for…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Watch in April 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The technology sector, particularly two AI stocks, continues to outperform the TSX and should be included your watchlist in April…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Tech Stocks

5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Adam Othman

Assuming they keep going up at their current pace, the right tech stock can turn a modest portfolio into a…

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

3 Remarkable, Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The stock market is on the rise, but there are still deals to be had. Opportunistic investors should have these…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX tech investors may want to closely monitor the consumer inflation numbers this morning.

Read more »

consider the options
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Hive Blockchain Stock vs. Hut 8

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Up 177% and 146% year to date, the two Web 3.0 stocks Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE) and Hut 8 Mining…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 AI Growth Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) could add some much-needed growth to your portfolio.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks For a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks trading at a discount such as Shopify can help you outpace the broader markets in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »