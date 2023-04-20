Home » Investing » Better Buy: WELL Health Stock or Docebo Stock?

Better Buy: WELL Health Stock or Docebo Stock?

These two tech stocks are quite expensive, but which is worth the cash: Docebo (TSX:DCBO) or WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock?

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

There are a lot of tech stocks that rose unnecessarily high during the last few years. However, all of them came crashing down at the beginning of 2022. That’s despite some of these tech stocks not deserving the drop.

Today, we’re going to look at WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) and Docebo (TSX:DCBO) and see which deserved the dip and which certainly did not.

Docebo

Docebo rose to immense prominence pretty much thanks to pandemic restrictions. These work-from-home restrictions led to a massive increase in remote work. And what were you supposed to do if you have remote employees who need training?

That’s why Docebo stock rose so fast. The company provides online training tools through an algorithm that can be tailored to your business. It was even used by Amazon during the pandemic and has helped employers expand their employee search on a global scale.

Now this would have been all well and good, but the company needed to continue growing. So, acquisitions, of course, came on the table. And that has continued in the last few years. Most recently, Docebo stock acquired PeerBoard, which will help with the company’s external training offerings.

An important point is that the company continues to beat out earnings estimates quarter after quarter. And while shares are down about 15% in the last year, they’ve climbed 13% year to date. The stock is now quite expensive trading at 178 times earnings and 6.6 times book value as of writing.

WELL Health stock

Another company that saw a rise during the pandemic was WELL Health stock. This came from being a virtual healthcare provider — something in high demand during the pandemic. It also rose from being a tech stock as well. Yet these points both contributed to the company’s eventual fall.

However, just because you think pandemic restrictions will lead back to how people sought healthcare before doesn’t make it true. Virtual healthcare has been immensely popular, as emergency room wait times climb across Canada.

Furthermore, WELL Health stock has expanded beyond Canadian borders. It’s now operating in the United States as well, offering substantial revenue from the U.S. as well as from its Canadian operations.

The company hasn’t slowed down, continuing to make partnerships and acquisitions again and again. And not just in telehealth, but emergency referrals, digital filing, and other healthcare needs.

Again, it’s an expensive stock trading at 802 times earnings, though it’s just 1.63 times book value. Shares are finally climbing back up by 6% in the last year and 77% year to date! Considering it continues to report record earnings results, it’s about time.

Bottom line

Honestly, both of these companies are solid choices with a strong outlook. However, there is a major shift over to virtual healthcare that isn’t about to start slowing down. What’s more, there is still a lot of convincing needed around the world for remote work to take full effect. With that in mind, I’d say WELL Health stock is the better buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com and Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI’s $14 Trillion Opportunity … and 3 Canadian Stocks Getting In on the Action

| Andrew Button

Canadian companies like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are investing heavily in AI.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks Under $50 Per Share

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to break the bank to be investing today. Here are two top TSX stocks you can own…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

I’d Aim For $1 Million Buying Just 5 To 10 TSX Stocks

| Puja Tayal

How many stocks does it take to earn $1 million? Not more than five to 10. Do thorough research before…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Coming: 2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Get ready for a bull market! Explore 2 outstanding growth stocks Canadian investors should buy now and hold forever for…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 AI Stocks to Watch in April 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The technology sector, particularly two AI stocks, continues to outperform the TSX and should be included your watchlist in April…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Tech Stocks

5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Adam Othman

Assuming they keep going up at their current pace, the right tech stock can turn a modest portfolio into a…

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

3 Remarkable, Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The stock market is on the rise, but there are still deals to be had. Opportunistic investors should have these…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX tech investors may want to closely monitor the consumer inflation numbers this morning.

Read more »