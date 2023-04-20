Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: 3 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

Dividend Investors: 3 Stocks for Decades of Passive Income

Investors can receive decades of passive income from three well-established, reliable dividend payers.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

People invest in dividend stocks primarily to receive regular income streams, although a second benefit of price appreciation is most welcome. During inflationary periods like today, dividends help preserve purchasing power and fight inflation. If you’re in the market for the long term, pick reliable dividend payers to ensure success.

Companies like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), Parkland Corporation (TSX:PKI), and Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) can provide investors with decades of passive income. The first stock has a dividend track record of 166 years and counting, while the next two are dividend growers. Since the companies are well-established in their respective industries, the stocks are less prone to market volatility.

A soon-to-be top 6 U.S. bank

TD is Canada’s second-largest lender and North America’s fifth-largest bank by asset size. The $152.4 billion financial institution is attempting to acquire Memphis-based First Horizon and if the transaction is complete, it will become a top-six U.S. bank.

According to published reports, the parties have extended the merger agreement date to May 27, 2023. While the deal is pending, most industry analysts are confident it will eventually close. Under TD’s five-year plan and combined footprint with First Horizon, 25% of new branches will be in low- and moderate-income or majority-minority markets.

Meanwhile, TD will satisfy investors with its quarterly dividends. At $83.28 per share (-2.82% year to date), the dividend offer is 4.61%. The Big Bank has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan for investors wishing to receive additional shares instead of cash dividends.

Diversified and resilient business model

Parkland started operations in 1977 and is a dividend aristocrat owing to 10 consecutive years of dividend hikes. If you invest today, the share price is $31.50 (+7.29% year to date), while the dividend yield is 4.28%. The $5.5 billion energy and retail company supplies and markets petroleum products in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean and operates convenience stores as a complementing business.

In 2022, sales and net earnings climbed 65% and 157% year over year to $35.4 billion and $416 million, respectively. Management said Parkland is strategically growing because of the diversified and resilient business model. Also, there’s a clear pathway to hit $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2025.

Industry leader

Thomson Reuters trades slightly higher ($174.59 per share) and pays a modest dividend (1.55%). However, the industrial stock is a steady performer with its market-beating positive return of 13.5% thus far in 2023. The company has been around since 1851 and boasts a dividend growth streak of 29 years.  

Today, the $82 billion business information service provider is a leading firm with a solid competitive position in the Legal, Corporates, Tax & Accounting, and Government market segments. Since 79% of revenues are recurring, Thomson Reuters generates strong and consistent cash flows.  

In 2022, revenue and free cash flow rose 4% and 7% to US$6.6 billion and US$1.3 billion, respectively, versus 2021. Notably, operating profit jumped 48% year over year to US$1.8 billion. Steve Hasker, Thomson Reuters’ President and CEO, said, “Looking ahead, we remain focused on allocating capital to drive sustainable long-term value creation.”

Proven strategy

Dividend investing is a proven strategy for investors with low-risk appetites. However, success highly depends on stock choices. TD, Parkland, and Thomson Reuters are reliable passive income providers because they generate predictable cash flows across economic cycles.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

1 Huge Reason to Avoid Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Algonquin Power and Utilities often look appealing... until their dividends are cut.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks That Pack a Punch in Unsteady Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

3 TSX stocks to tackle volatile markets

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors – 2 Dividend Stocks I’ll Buy Until I Die

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks were some of my first purchases, and they'll continue to be in my portfolio for as…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Play the “Rate Pause”

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT are great investments to consider as rates show signs of peaking…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $350/Month in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to earn tax-free passive income? Here's one simple way to earn $350/month with some top Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6 Percent in April 2023

| Puja Tayal

Have you made your April investments? Here are two Canadian dividend stocks that can give you 6% returns even in…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With a $6,500 Contribution

| Kay Ng

Strive for consistent tax-free returns in your TFSA by earning dividend income from making smart buys in solid dividend stocks.

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Help You Reach a New Retirement Goal of $1.7 Million

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If your retirement dreams are to hit $1.7 million, these three stocks can certainly help you to get started.

Read more »