The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is less about comparison and more about awareness. The key to growing your TFSA lies in both saving regularly and investing for solid returns over the long haul.

Fix it by automating steady monthly contributions (about $583 to reach $7,000/year), using raises/bonuses to catch up, and investing in quality, dividend-growing businesses (e.g., Empire) to compound tax-free over time.

Most Canadians fall far short: the average TFSA held about $38,921 in 2023 with roughly $51,203 of unused contribution room, largely due to inconsistent or uninvested contributions.

Maxing TFSA contributions since 2009 equals $109,000 today — and at a disciplined 7% annual return those contributions would be worth nearly $199,700, showing the key lies in both saving regularly and investing in growth.

If you were eligible for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) from day one (in 2009) and maximized contributions every year, you would have reached $109,000 in total contributions this year. That alone is a meaningful milestone, but it’s only part of the story.

If those contributions had been invested with a disciplined, long-term approach earning a reasonable 7% annually, your TFSA would be worth nearly $199,700 today. That gap of over $90,000 is the real lesson: contributing diligently is only the first step. Growth is where the TFSA becomes powerful.

Yet most Canadians are far behind. According to Statistics Canada data for the 2023 contribution year, Canadians who were eligible and had all those years to contribute had an average TFSA of just about $38,921, despite $88,000 in cumulative contribution room at the time. Even more striking, unused contribution room averaged about $51,203. In other words, many investors aren’t even taking the first step.

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Why most investors fall short

The shortfall is simple — it comes down to consistency. Many Canadians delay contributions, wait for “extra cash,” or leave money sitting uninvested. Over time, that hesitation compounds into a massive missed opportunity.

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Maxing out your TFSA each year doesn’t require a windfall. Breaking it down makes it manageable: contributing about $583 per month gets you to $7,000 annually. Automating that amount can remove the friction entirely.

Catching up on unused TFSA room may feel daunting, but incremental increases help. Redirect salary raises, bonuses, or tax refunds into your TFSA. The key is momentum — steady contributions build the foundation for long-term gains.

Turning contributions into real wealth

Once money is inside your TFSA, the next step is putting it to work. A 7% annual return is very realistic over the long run, but it requires investing in quality businesses rather than holding cash.

One example is Empire (TSX:EMP.A), a defensive business in the grocery sector. It operates well-known banners like Sobeys, Safeway, and FreshCo — businesses that generate steady demand regardless of economic conditions.

Over the past five years, Empire has delivered earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of more than 6% annually. Over the next few years, continued store expansion, improved digital infrastructure, and operational efficiencies could help support growth in the 6–8% range.

At roughly $46 per share, the stock trades at about 14.5 times earnings — slightly below its historical average — and at a modest discount of about 11% to the analyst consensus target. That suggests a reasonable entry point for long-term investors. On top of that, it offers a dividend yield of about 1.9%. Its 10-year dividend-growth rate of 8.3% demonstrates its dividend-growth potential.

This combination — steady growth, reasonable valuation, and rising dividends — is exactly what TFSA investors should look for.

Investor takeaway

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is less about comparison and more about awareness. Most Canadians are nowhere near it — not because they can’t be, but because they haven’t prioritized consistent contributions and long-term investing.

If you’re behind, the path forward is clear: contribute regularly, close the gap on unused room, and invest in solid businesses that can compound over time. The earlier you act, the more powerful that compounding becomes.

Reaching the TFSA contribution limit is only the starting point — real wealth comes from consistent investing and long-term growth. While the average Canadian lags far behind available contribution room, closing the gap is achievable through disciplined monthly contributions and smart stock selection. A solid rate of return compounded over time can turn modest savings into substantial tax-free wealth.